Watch: Vols Commit Lewis has Potential to be a Future 1st Rounder

Matthew Ray

When Lewis committed to Tennessee a month ago, VR2 on SI's Brandon Martin wrote, "Lewis is more than a seek-and-destroy missile, he's a smart weapon. Lewis is rarely fooled on film, picking up on backs, tight ends, receivers, and fakes. He diagnoses plays quickly and then reacts to what he sees. This high football IQ allows Lewis to not only perform on the field at a high level, but to also learn responsibilities of different roles, something that Pruitt is banking on with Lewis in terms of the Star position. The Vols want Lewis to be able to go from an edge-setting traditional linebacker on one play, to sliding out and covering a slot wide receiver effectively one-on-one on the next play. The instincts that Lewis plays with and that he shows on film make it clear that he is capable of handling these different roles efficiently."

Jeremy Pruitt, Derrick Ansley, Shelton Felton, and Brian Niedermeyer will all be excited to add such an incredibly talented, blazing-fast, Swiss army knife type of player to their linebacker room. Lewis is one of the top players in the nation at any position, and securing him is a huge landing for Tennessee. As with Dylan Brooks, expect the commitment of such a high caliber athlete to send ripples across the recruiting landscape. Lewis is a rare talent for his position with an incredible amount of potential. He also seems to be a tailor-made fit for Jeremy Pruitt's defense, playing in a role that will allow his particular skill set to let him shine. All of this, while being one of the highest-rated recruits Jeremy Pruitt has secured a commitment from in his time at Tennessee.

Lewis has a chance to be one of the most elite prospects to ever sign with Tennessee. Can he be the immediate impact player Tennessee needs in the middle?

