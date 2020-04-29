Nation's Top OLB Terrence Lewis High On Vols, Talks Recruitment

Tennessee has continued to make 2021 five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis of Chaminade-Madonna Prep (FL) a priority in recent months. Lewis breaks down where the Vols stand in his recruitment here.

On April 4th, Lewis recently released a top list of schools including, Alabama, LSU, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee, and Texas A & M. However, it appears to be two teams at the top of the list. Lewis said in an Instagram Q/A yesterday, if signing day were today, he would choose either Nebraska or Tennessee.

So, how have the Vols remained in the race and continued to make the touted defender a priority? Lewis told VR2 on SI's Matt Ray, "Tennessee has stayed in contact with me no matter what. Even one point in time when I wasn't messing with them, they still stuck around."

Credit new inside linebacker's coach Brian Niedermeyer for keeping the Vols in the thick of things here. The two had a strong relationship before Niedermeyer moved from tight ends to linebackers, but now, the bond has continued to grow.

Lewis said, "Mine and his relationship has grown a lot. I feel like I could talk to him about anything."

He added on Niedermeyer's move, "Now that he is at my position, it pushes Tennessee up my list because we have a great relationship. We talk all the time. That is my guy."

Niedermeyer has been active on social media in regards to a return to former glory, at Tennessee's linebacker position, and it is something that could appeal to Lewis. It has at least caught his attention.

Lewis has had plans to return to Tennessee for some time, but they have not worked out yet. Lewis did visit last summer, and he said after that visit, "I think the campus stood out to me the most and the stadium. It is very beautiful, like very beautiful, and it looks like a quiet place where I can focus at."

Lewis has used the COVID-19 shutdown as an opportunity to look at his recruitment in a different light. He said, "The virus hasn't messed up my recruitment. It just made me sit back and think a little more. Now, I feel like I need to take more visits though to make a decision."

In regards to a timeline, he said, "right now, I am unsure of the time."

Lewis is rated as the 10th overall prospect in the nation, 1st outside linebacker, and the 2nd prospect from the state of Florida, according to 247 Sports composite rankings.