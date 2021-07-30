Local WR product Ayden Greene talks Vols, Kodi Burns, junior season and more

Sports Illustrated home
Local WR/ATH Ayden Greene talks Vols’ offense, Kodi Burns, junior season and more

POWELL, Tenn. — With Powell High School’s recent addition of Walter Nolen, it’s no secret that Josh Heupel will be making plenty of trips to West Emory Road this fall.

But Nolen is far from being the only Panther on Heupel’s radar. 

Rather, Tennessee has already had its eye on the school in north Knoxville, as 2023 wide receivers Ayden Greene and Adarius Redmond have both earned offers from the Vols.

We’ve caught up with both wideouts this summer, as they’ve gotten back to practice after the dead period.

In Greene’s clips, the incoming junior talks about Tennessee’s offense, wide receivers coach Kodi Burns, his upcoming season and much more. 

“I love it,” Greene said on the offense. “It’s quick, it’s fast, it’s hard to guard. Some of these teams won’t be able to keep up with it.”

For his full answers and a few highlights, check out the video above.

