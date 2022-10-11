Long-time OL Target Vysen Lang Returning to Rocky Top for Alabama Game

Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang took an official visit to Tennessee on the weekend of September 24th, and he is now set return to Knoxville this weekend to take another look at the Vols as they host Alabama.

The visit will allow Lang to take another look at Tennessee before his planned commitment announcement on November 8th.

"This visit definitely boosted their chances of landing me," Lang told Volunteer Country following the official visit. "They set the bar very high. For any school to match it or defeat, they are going to, for one, have to have a good game like Tennessee, and then just treat my family amazingly like Tennessee."

The official visit offered Lang plenty of opportunity to get even more familiar with the campus, as well as allowing him to experience a game day atmosphere.

"On Friday, I was able to see the meetings, how they prepare for the game, and I saw them do walkthrough to clean up little loose ends," Lang said of this. "Then I was able to go to dinner and spend more time with everyone. I got to see a lot of what the players do."

"The fans, just how loud and crazy they were," Lang added what stood out about the game day atmosphere. "I was not expecting that. I knew the game would be good because Florida and Tennessee are two good teams, but I didn't know the crowd was going to be that loud."

Lang already felt strongly about Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee before the visit, and the veteran coach only solidified these thoughts during the weekend.

"Everything I had already said about him, none of that was fake," Lang said following the visit. "Some people can say what they want on the recruiting side, but I saw one this visit and in the game that he is everything I thought he was."

Other schools remaining in the mix for Lang include Auburn and LSU. He is still planning to take official visits to both, if everything works out, but Tennessee is certainly trending in the right direction here.