Long-Time Vols Commit Flips to Virginia Tech

Elijah Howard was one of Tennessee's longest tenured commitments, but he will not be a part of the class moving forward. On the eve of the early signing period, Howard announced that he is committed to Virginia Tech, just minutes after announcing he was de-committing from Tennessee.

Below is an interview Howard did with VR2 on SI earlier this year.

Howard picked up an early offer from Tennessee back in July of 2016, and he had been committed for a year and a half. Below is his SI All-American evaluation: