Skip to main content

Long-Time Vols DL Target Parker Reopens Recruitment

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Just a month before he committed to Penn State, all signs pointed towards Tennessee being the team to beat for coveted Alabama edge rusher Penn State. Now, a little more over a month after committing to the Nittany Lions, Parker has announced his de-commitment from James Franklin program. 

Parker has stayed in communication with the Vols since the commitment, and he is currently still slated to take an official visit to Knoxville during the season. 

"Definitely enjoyed the different things we had today," Parker told Volunteer Country when checking out of his most recent visit at Tennessee on May 28th. "A lot of good players here today, you know we had fun with all the activities we had going on. Definitely a lot of fun, a lot of character out here. We got to see how people have fun and kick it with recruits and learn more about the coaching staff."

Rodney Garner has long led the charge for Parker, and the two have always had a solid relationship.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We just chopped it back up, catching up," Parker said in May. "I didn't get to talk to him yesterday, he wasn't in town. But today we just had fun, just chilled. Didn't really talk about football that much, just talked about other things."

Parker felt strongly enough to name the Vols as his leader after the visit, but only time will tell if they can get back to the top. 

"They're definitely at the top," he said in May. "This definitely helped them a lot, showing I can be comfortable around them, you know? I can be me and not try to put on an act."

Florida, Georgia, and Auburn, among other schools have also been in recent contact with Parker, according to a source. Before committing to Penn State, Florida and Tennessee both had momentum at one point in the recruitment, so it certainly seems possible they both become a focal point for him. 

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers

86C33A83-489F-4504-83A8-BB85B00C12E9
Football

Heupel Discusses Addition of Veteran RB Lyn-J Dixon, Provides Update on Eligibility

By Matt Ray3 hours ago
USATSI_17982288_168390308_lowres
Football

Watch: Tennessee DL Coach Rodney Garner Discusses His Position Group

By Matt Ray6 hours ago
BA620D70-F42B-4F72-8F8B-E29C3E83261C
Football

Vols DL Target Gadson Announces Commitment Date, Time

By Matt RayAug 8, 2022 3:11 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Defensive lineman Omari Thomas #21 of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
Football

Watch: DL Omari Thomas Talks With the Media After Monday's Practice

By Matt RayAug 8, 2022 3:03 PM EDT
dom bailey
Recruiting

Garner: DL Dominic Bailey is the 'Most Improved Guy in the Room'

By Matt RayAug 8, 2022 2:56 PM EDT
Jalin Hyatt
Football

Jalin Hyatt Can Have 'A Big Year' For Vols in 2022

By Matt RayAug 8, 2022 11:21 AM EDT
USATSI_18800166_168390308_lowres
Football

What We've Learned Through the First Week of Tennessee's Preseason Camp

By Matt RayAug 7, 2022 7:45 PM EDT
USATSI_16458447_168390308_lowres
Baseball

How BaseVols in the League Fared This Week

By Matt RayAug 7, 2022 4:37 PM EDT