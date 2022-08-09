Long-Time Vols DL Target Parker Reopens Recruitment

Just a month before he committed to Penn State, all signs pointed towards Tennessee being the team to beat for coveted Alabama edge rusher Penn State. Now, a little more over a month after committing to the Nittany Lions, Parker has announced his de-commitment from James Franklin program.

Parker has stayed in communication with the Vols since the commitment, and he is currently still slated to take an official visit to Knoxville during the season.

"Definitely enjoyed the different things we had today," Parker told Volunteer Country when checking out of his most recent visit at Tennessee on May 28th. "A lot of good players here today, you know we had fun with all the activities we had going on. Definitely a lot of fun, a lot of character out here. We got to see how people have fun and kick it with recruits and learn more about the coaching staff."

Rodney Garner has long led the charge for Parker, and the two have always had a solid relationship.

"We just chopped it back up, catching up," Parker said in May. "I didn't get to talk to him yesterday, he wasn't in town. But today we just had fun, just chilled. Didn't really talk about football that much, just talked about other things."

Parker felt strongly enough to name the Vols as his leader after the visit, but only time will tell if they can get back to the top.

"They're definitely at the top," he said in May. "This definitely helped them a lot, showing I can be comfortable around them, you know? I can be me and not try to put on an act."

Florida, Georgia, and Auburn, among other schools have also been in recent contact with Parker, according to a source. Before committing to Penn State, Florida and Tennessee both had momentum at one point in the recruitment, so it certainly seems possible they both become a focal point for him.