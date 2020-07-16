Making the Case: Can Tennessee Land Elite OT Amarius Mims?

Coveted offensive tackle Amarius Mims has released what will likely be his final list of schools, as he cut the finalists to six, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

Mims has also set his commitment date for August 15th. While he has yet to make a final decision, it is safe to say that the coaches from these six schools are going to be unrelenting with their final pitches.

Tennessee's charge, led by Will Friend, has focused around Mims being the cornerstone of the offensive line unit for years to come. Friend went into Georgia in 2019 and landed elite offensive tackle Wanya Morris, but now the question remains can he do it again.

Our staff weighs in with thoughts on where the Vols stand in this recruitment with roughly one month to go until Mims announces a decision.

Matt: Mims is one of my favorite tackle prospects in the entire class, while a bit raw from a technique standpoint, his freakish athleticism and size is what sets him apart. I have spent a lot of time working on different angles with Mims, and I keep hearing Alabama-Georgia. I think that is mostly accurate at this point. Tennessee has several appeals, including relationships with multiple recruits like Kaidon Salter and Cody Brown, to go along with the flexibility to work him immediately into the lineup at a tackle spot. Tennessee's depth chart has to be appealing, considering they signed zero tackles in 2020. I am not willing to rule the Vols out in this one, but unless they can make a serious move, I do not think they are the choice on August 15th. I tend to lean towards Georgia right now, as the Bulldogs have done an excellent job here, they are closer to home, and he has a strong relationship with QB Commit Brock Vandagriff. This one could get tight down the stretch, but for now, I am putting my chips on the home-state school.

Brandon: Amarius Mims is one of the top players in the nation, and the Vols have coveted him for some time. While Mims has his choice of schools across the country, the Vols are in the race if not in the lead. I am making the case for Tennessee to land Mims, and it comes down to what they can offer the Georgia talent. Mims is incredibly gifted athletically, but he is very raw technically. The Vols can boast one of the best developers of offensive line talent in the country in Will Friend. Mims needs only to look at the job Friend has done with Wanya Morris and Darnell Wright to see what choosing the Vols could mean for him. Schematically, there have always been questions about moving Wright inside to guard. With the departure of Trey Smith after the 2020 season, the Vols could move Wright inside if they had a talented player like Mims ready to fill his tackle spot, which could help the Tennessee line and give Mims an opportunity to play early. Cody Brown, current four-star Tennessee running back commit, and Mims are also very close. Brown gives the Vols a card other teams do not have and should help to ensure that Tennessee remains an option and in Mims's mind.