Highly Coveted 2021 Defensive Tackle Talks Interest in the Vols

Earlier this week, Tennessee made the top list of schools for 2021 four-star defensive lineman, Marcus Bradley. Bradley, one of several stars from Quince Orchard HS in Maryland, is a player at a position of need in Tennessee's 2021 class. He talks a little about his interest in Tennessee here.

Bradley said on why Tennessee made his top list of schools, "I like the coaching staff and the defensive scheme."

Bradley would likely find himself playing a 3-5 technique in Tennessee's defensive front. He measures in at 6'3, 270lbs, and is very agile for his size.

Bradley added, " I like what is being built under Coach Jeremy Pruitt."

The Vols have turned up the heat on Bradley in recent months, as he said, "our relationship is good. We talk pretty much every day, and it is not always about ball. That is what I like."

The other appeal for Bradley comes with the ability to play early in Knoxville due to the departure of several key pieces following the 2020 season. He said, " that is great. Playing early is something I definitely want to do. That is important to me."

There is no set timeline for when his recruitment might end, but the plan now is for a Summer decision to be made depending on when recruiting starts back full swing following the COVID-19 shutdown.