Tennessee Among Favorites for Highly Coveted 2021 Defensive Tackle

Tennessee has remained hot on the recruiting trail in recent weeks, despite the Corona Virus shutting down the recruiting process and outside world around it. The Vols have picked up a couple of commitments and made the top list of schools for multiple prospects across the country. Another highly sought after recruit has Tennessee among his favorites, and he plays at a major position of need.

Quince Orchard's (MD) 2021 four-star defensive tackle Marcus Bradley released his top list of schools today, and Tennessee made the shortlist.

Tennessee offered Bradley in January, but the Vols efforts helped them into Bradley's top six schools, which should be telling, considering Bradley holds over 35 Division 1 offers.

Bradley is a prospect who possesses raw athleticism and power, coupled with his 6'3, 270lbs frame, which makes him a tremendous asset from a versatility standpoint across the defensive front. Here is a play from Bradley's Junior campaign.

Bradley is rated at the 176th overall prospect, and the 11th ranked defensive tackle in the 2021 class, according to 247 Sports.