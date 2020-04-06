Volunteer Country
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

Tennessee Among Favorites for Highly Coveted 2021 Defensive Tackle

Matthew Ray

Tennessee has remained hot on the recruiting trail in recent weeks, despite the Corona Virus shutting down the recruiting process and outside world around it. The Vols have picked up a couple of commitments and made the top list of schools for multiple prospects across the country. Another highly sought after recruit has Tennessee among his favorites, and he plays at a major position of need.

Quince Orchard's (MD) 2021 four-star defensive tackle Marcus Bradley released his top list of schools today, and Tennessee made the shortlist.

Tennessee offered Bradley in January, but the Vols efforts helped them into Bradley's top six schools, which should be telling, considering Bradley holds over 35 Division 1 offers.

Bradley is a prospect who possesses raw athleticism and power, coupled with his 6'3, 270lbs frame, which makes him a tremendous asset from a versatility standpoint across the defensive front. Here is a play from Bradley's Junior campaign.

Bradley is rated at the 176th overall prospect, and the 11th ranked defensive tackle in the 2021 class, according to 247 Sports.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Instant Reaction: Vols Make Late Addition to 2020 Class

Instant Reaction to Chayce Bishop's commitment

Brandon Martin

Massive 2021 Defensive Tackle Details Recruitment, High on Vols

Can Tennessee land the state of Arkansas' best player

Matthew Ray

Could Brian Maurer Start at Quarterback Week 1 for Tennessee? Not according to himself

Brian Maurer voices who he thinks will start at QB week 1 for Tennessee

Jake Nichols

Best Plays of 2019: No.10 Eric Gray’s 94-Yard TD Scamper

Number 10 on the countdown of best plays from Tennessee's 2019 season. Eric Gray's 94-yard TD run

Matthew Ray

Vols Among Favorites for Top 10 Prospect Terrence Lewis

Can the Vols pull one of the nation's elite players out of Florida?

Matthew Ray

by

Jodean85

One Vol included on Sports Illustrated‘s Top-100 Big Board

One Tennessee Volunteer included on top-100 prospect for this year’s draft.

Matthew Ray

Report: President Trump Believes NFL Season Will Start on Time

Adam Schefter reports Trump believes NFL season will start on time.

Matthew Ray

Catchings Earns Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Nomination

Tamika Catchings earns another prestigious honor.

Jake Nichols

Top 100 QB Prospect Includes Tennessee on Top List of Schools

Kaidon Salter releases his top list of schools, and Tennessee made the cut.

Matthew Ray

Vol Legacy, Two-Sport Star Kaden Martin Talks Unique Recruitment and more

2022 two-sport athlete Kaden Martin talks about his recruitment

Matthew Ray