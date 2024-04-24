Marcus Harris Breaks Down Top Five Schools
2025 four-star wide receiver Marcus Harris (Santa Ana, Ca.) broke down his top five schools, including the Tennessee Volunteers.
Mater Dei High School wide receiver Marcus Harris is one of the top pass catchers in this cycle. The Tennessee Volunteers have become a player here over the past few months and will receive an official visit from Harris on the weekend of June 7.
Harris is down to five schools: Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas. He broke down his interest in all five schools with On3's Phillip Dukes and had positive things to say about his relationship with Tennessee and how their offense could impact his recruitment moving forward.
"I've just started watching them play, with Jalin Hyatt and things like that," Harris explained. "They really, really, really love to throw the ball, and I'm a receiver, so I love going out there and catching deep balls. Their offense is trying to get their receivers into space. The staff is cool every time I go up there. They have family connections, and I don't want to go somewhere where I feel like an outsider. I want to feel like I'm family."
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
You Might Also Like:
- Tennessee Learns Date For SEC Media Day
- CFB's "Next Wave of Superstars" Includes Nico Iamaleava
- The Good, Bad, and Ugly: Tennessee vs. Auburn
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.