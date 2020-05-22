Volunteer Country
Watch: Latest Tennessee Commit, Elite ATH Marley a 'Jack of All Trades'

Matthew Ray

Tennessee landed a major commitment in its 2021 class on Wednesday night. A do-it-all athlete in Kaemen Marley. He marked the 23rd commitment in the 2021 class. 

Shortly after the commitment, VR2's Brandon Martin wrote, "In Kaemen Marley, Tennessee pulls an impact player and true athlete out of North Carolina. Marley is another of the prized targets the Vols had in the Tar Heel state in the 2021 cycle, and one they are excited to land. Seeing where Marley lands on the Tennessee roster will be especially interesting. There will be many position coaches arguing why Marley should join their group. The comparison to Patterson Is warranted on film. While Marley doesn't quite have the top end speed that Patterson had with the Vols, he isn't far off of it. He runs through tackles after the catch, out muscles defensive backs, and uses his vision to move through the defense. That vision plays a part when he is returning an interception or kick as well. Marley is a true athlete in the mind of the Tennessee coaches, and seeing where they elect to use the talented athlete will be intriguing to watch. Marley chose the Vols over offers from home state North Carolina and North Carolina State, as well as offers from Florida, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, and Ohio State among others.

Marley is versatile enough that he draws comparisons to several Tennessee greats, enjoy the highlight above from SI All-American, and decide for yourself. 

Featured Image via Kaemen Marley Instagram

