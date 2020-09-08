Six-foot-five, 190 pounds Small Forward, Jahmai Mashack was down to six schools earlier in the week, with Colorado, Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Tennessee all in the mix. The dust has settled, and the Tennessee Volunteers have landed the verbal commitment from the elite prospect from Etiwand High School in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Earlier this week, Mashack told VR2 on SI, ""Tennessee has that culture like no other. And even though you have to have a special work ethic to want to go to that program, the players say they love it there."

He would add on the Vols coaching staff, "Coach Barnes and I connect with our faith, and all the assistant coaches are respected like they're a head coach already."

"The main thing for me is just fit. I'm just scratching the surface. I learned the game from the inside out and defense first. So I'm looking for a school that appreciates my IQ and importance I put on defense but will take my offensive game to the next level," Mashack added on finding his college fit.

At the time, Mashack said on how he was sold on the school, "The funny thing is I heard a bunch of different things. It was one of the things that played into my decision because how they see you as a player makes all the difference. The program I chose killed that question. They painted a vision that made sense to me and my family."

There is a sense of relief for Mashack now that the recruiting process is over. "Although I dreamed of being recruited, and I am really grateful for every single coach who called and texted and FaceTime'd and DM and left a VMs, I am so relieved that this part will be over. I can focus on putting a plan together with the school and get to work so I'll be ready day one, "Mashack said.

So, what is Tennessee getting in Mashack? He answered that question in his own words: They are getting a guy who can't wait to put in the work. All I'll do is focus on getting better every single day. I'm just a public school kid so to have access to the kind of resources that theses Universities have gets me hyped. Man, I can't wait! As far as skillset, they are getting a player who understands the game defensively for myself, as well as team defense. Offensively I like to get out and run in transition. Attacking the basket, 1 or 2 dribble pullups, as well as jump stops, and post-ups. There are so many things I want to work on offensively. My goal is to be a 2-way 3 level scorer."

At the end of the day, the Vols have landed an eraser on the defensive end, and a wing that is patient, anticipatory, and will be a perfect combination of length and athleticism to compliment elite point guard Kennedy Chandler in the 2021 class.

Prior to his commitment, in an exclusive blog with SI All-American, Mashack wrote, "I’ve talked to Kennedy (Chandler) already, and, now that I’m a part of the family too, we’re gonna build a stronger bond. He’s great defensively and offensively and the coaches feel like we can be one of the best freshmen duos in the country. That starts with defense and that’s something that we both understand and are committed to. "

He added, "I really want to bring in Ryan Mutumbo and Jabari Smith."