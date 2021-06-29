Massive Michigan OL, Vols Target Ready to Announce Commitment

6'4", 330lbs offensive lineman Masai Reddick's recruitment was slowed significantly by COVID-19, but once he was able to circulate his junior film and start traveling to campuses, offers started to pour in for him.

Now, with over 20 Division 1 offers in hand, Reddick is ready to announce his college decision on July 2nd.

He is fresh off an official visit to Tennessee, his second visit to Knoxville this month, with the first one resulting in an offer from the Volunteers coaching staff.

"It has been a great process," Reddick recently told VR2 on SI about the recruitment from the Vols. "For them, and talking to them, Tennessee, it was a big deal to be talking to them. They are SEC. If you look at my offer list, the only other SEC school I have is Ole Miss."

"So far, it has been a real good connection with them," Reddick added about his relationship with Tennessee. "It has been great talking with them. The coaching staff loves me. Just like they love me, I love them. We have always been upfront and honest with each other. We have talked scheme, how the tempo of the offense is what it is and why it is that way, and that has been a big part of it."

One of the biggest factors in the recruitment for the Vols is his relationship with Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee.

"I think the biggest thing I love about Coach Elarbee is his competitive spirit," Reddick said about what stood out about Tennessee's offensive line coach. "The man is a competitor no matter what it is. When I was on my official visit, we were bowling, and I think that was the biggest fun I had with him. Even though he was having a straight 9 game, he was still looking for that strike. He was doing his thing and competing with me and other recruits. He is competitive regardless of the situation. It is amazing to see a coach that has the same competitive spirit that I have."

The growing relationship has been pivotal, and he was impressed with how Tennessee coached him up during the camp setting earlier this month before extending an offer.