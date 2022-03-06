Massive Two-Way Lineman Jamaal Jarrett Impressed With First Look at Tennessee

2023 Grimsley High School (N.C.) lineman Jamaal Jarrett visited Tennessee on Saturday for the Vols' second Junior Day of the year. The standout, two-way lineman, briefly discussed his time at Tennessee with Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated.

Coming into the visit, Jarrett did not know much about Tennessee, as he previously told Volunteer Country following last week's Under Armour camp in Atlanta.

"I just want to see the school and the coaches face to face," Jarrett said. "I have talked with them over the phone, but that is it. I just want to meet some of their linemen and get to know the school more."

Following the visit, what was Jarrett's initial impression of Tennessee?

"The atmosphere (on the visit) was incredible," Jarrett said. "I had the opportunity to attend the basketball game, and it was a lot of fun for me. It was pretty cool."

The Tennessee fan base certainly made its impression on the coveted prospect as well.

"Tennessee just has an awesome fan base," Jarrett said of this. " Win or lose; they are out there giving their support."

During the visit, Jarrett got to connect with several Tennessee coaches, including Glen Elarbee, Josh Heupel, and Rodney Garner, as the Vols are recruiting him as both an offensive tackle and defensive lineman, which Jarrett described as "a blessing."

Jarrett did not know a lot of Garner and the staff coming in, but he was aware of Garner's legacy with defensive lineman, and that stood out to him.

" It is really cool because I can open up to him and talk to him because he knows what it takes to be successful at my position," Jarrett told Volunteer Country last week. "It is pretty cool."

Georgia made a strong impression on Jarrett earlier in the recruiting cycle, and several other top-tier programs are involved, but Jarrett liked what he saw from Tennessee yesterday.

Prior to the visit, Volunteer Country asked the standout lineman what he needed to see from Tennessee for them to be a long-term competitor in his recruitment.

"I just want to see how they handle things, the environment around the school, and how they handle things," Jarrett said. "I want to talk to some of the players and get to know about their experience too."

Following the visit, did the Vols make enough of an impression on the prized big man to be a serious contender in his recruitment? It would appear so.

"I could definitely see myself as a Vol," Jarrett said after the visit. "I can't wait to check out a game and see more of Knoxville."