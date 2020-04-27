Vols Among Finalists for Elite Tight End Moliki Matavao

Tight End is arguably the biggest position of need on the offensive side of the ball for the Vols in the 2021 class, right now. Tennessee will have the opportunity to add several quality offensive linemen to its ranks, but the Vols have to add an elite tight end in this class. Four-Star Nevada standout Moliki Matavao has included the Vols in his list of favorites today.

Matavao's finalists include Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, UCLA, and Washington.

Matavao said on the Vols last month, "I’ve built a good relationship with a few of the coaches. Coach Numi (Lolohea) stays in the most contact with me, and I’m building a relationship with Coach (Joe) Oz."

The Vols have not slowed their pursuit since Joe Osovet became the tights end coach, and the Vols already had a strong foothold thanks to Brian Niedermeyer. Matavao said, "I used to have a really good relationship with Coach Niedermyer before he moved to the defensive side."

(Matt Ray and Brandon Martin Join the RTI Podcast as Special Guests)

With just a couple of west coast schools in the mix, it will not be a problem for Matavao if he leaves the west coast. Just last month he said, "Proximity isn’t really a big factor. Yes, I would love to have my family at my games, but where I fit best, that’s where I’ll go."

Matavao is rated as the 144th overall prospect in the country in 2021. He is also rated as the fourth overall tight end and the number one player from the state of Nevada, according to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.