Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Vols Among Finalists for Elite Tight End Moliki Matavao

Matthew Ray

Tight End is arguably the biggest position of need on the offensive side of the ball for the Vols in the 2021 class, right now. Tennessee will have the opportunity to add several quality offensive linemen to its ranks, but the Vols have to add an elite tight end in this class. Four-Star Nevada standout Moliki Matavao has included the Vols in his list of favorites today.

Matavao's finalists include Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, UCLA, and Washington.

Matavao said on the Vols last month, "I’ve built a good relationship with a few of the coaches. Coach Numi (Lolohea) stays in the most contact with me, and I’m building a relationship with Coach (Joe) Oz."

The Vols have not slowed their pursuit since Joe Osovet became the tights end coach, and the Vols already had a strong foothold thanks to Brian Niedermeyer. Matavao said, "I used to have a really good relationship with Coach Niedermyer before he moved to the defensive side."

(Matt Ray and Brandon Martin Join the RTI Podcast as Special Guests)

With just a couple of west coast schools in the mix, it will not be a problem for Matavao if he leaves the west coast. Just last month he said, "Proximity isn’t really a big factor. Yes, I would love to have my family at my games, but where I fit best, that’s where I’ll go."

Matavao is rated as the 144th overall prospect in the country in 2021. He is also rated as the fourth overall tight end and the number one player from the state of Nevada, according to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tennessee Volunteers 2020 NFL Draft Live Thread

Tennessee Volunteers 2020 NFL Draft Live Thread

Matthew Ray

by

Jodean85

Analysis: Five-Star Edge Rusher Dylan Brooks Brings Immediate Impact to Tennessee with Commitment

An in-depth break down of 2021 five-star Dylan Brook's commitment to Tennessee

Brandon Martin

Dominick Wood-Anderson Signs Free Agent Deal with Seattle Seahawks

Dominick Wood-Anderson has reportedly signed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks

Brandon Martin

by

Esker56

Instant Reaction: Vols Land Nation's Top Edge Rusher Dylan Brooks

A breakdown of the commitment of 2021 edge rusher Dylan Brooks

Matthew Ray

Vols Offer 'Surreal' for 2021 ATH Christian Charles

Tennessee has offered 2021 Athlete Christian Charles

Dale Dowden

Report: Marquez Callaway Agrees to Deal With New Orleans Saints

Tennessee Volunteer WR Marquez Callaway is headed to the New Orleans Saints

Brandon Martin

Report: Nigel Warrior Signs UFA Contract With Ravens

Nigel Warrior may not have been drafted, but the former Volunteer safety has signed a contract to play in the NFL.

Brandon Martin

2021 Peach State ATH, Teammate of Vols Signee Talks Tennessee Offer and Recruitment

2021 Peach State Athlete Hugh Laughlin, Teammate of Vols Signee Len'neth Whitehead Talks Tennessee Offer and Recruitment

Dale Dowden

Out of the Doghouse: Jauan Jennings drafted by 49ers in round 7 at no. 217 overall

After waiting through the first few rounds, former Tennessee wideout Jauan Jennings has found an NFL home.

Jake Nichols

Watch: Jauan Jennings Emotional Reaction with his Mother to Being Drafted

Watch: Jauan Jennings Emotional Reaction with his Mother to Being Drafted

Matthew Ray