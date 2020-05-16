Vols Offer 'Big' for Coveted Texas Tight End McGaughey

Obtaining college attention is not always an easy thing to do. That is not the case for 2022 tight end Trent McGaughey from Shadow Creek High School (TX).

The 6-foot-3 230-pound prospect from Pearland, Texas holds over 30 offers from across the country. "To be honest, this is a blessing", is what McGaughey had to say about his early attention.

What makes this more incredible is that McGaughey has only played tight end for one season. Training with Footwork King has been a vital help in much of this.

The Texas native would credit "Rischad and Coach D" on helping him with his development. The training covers many aspects such as; footwork drills, hand-eye coordination, etc. "Anything you can name, they can do" and "They do it all" is how the 2022 talent summed it all up.

Tennessee's Brian Niedermeyer extended the Tennessee offer to the Texas product. "The Tennessee offer is big for me," says McGaughey.

The message from Niedermeyer was straight forward. Tennessee views McGaughey as an elite player, who they want to build a relationship with. McGaughey mentioned that Niedermeyer wants to get him on campus once the Covid-19 passes over.

Niedermeyer is currently the only coach that McGaughey has a relationship with but is looking to change that over the course of time.

Jim Chaney is assumingly the one that McGaughey will look forward to building a relationship with the most. Chaney's past with utilizing tight ends has an appeal to the young prospect. "I like to catch and score touchdowns and knowing schools like Tennessee use their tight ends a lot is huge for me," says McGaughey.

With two more years left in high school, McGaughey has a chance to really develop and blossom into a true elite tight end. Having a mindset of, "I'm a player who can do anything you ask me to do on the field" is a great start.

McGaughey has no time table for when he will begin to trim his list, but does plan to have a top 10 by next year.

He is rated as the nation's 9th best TE prospect in the 2022 class, according to 247 Sports.