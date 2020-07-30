Just In: Tennessee Lands Commitment from Elite Sunshine State CB

DaMarius McGhee's recruitment blew up over the winter, and the talented Sunshine State prospect did not get to take many visits, but that did not stop him from committing to Tennessee.

The elite, speedster from the state of Florida marks the 24th commitment in Tennessee's class and addresses a key need.

The news was first reported by the Pensacola News Journal, and has since been confirmed.

McGhee holds over 30 offers including the likes of Alabama, Ole Miss, Miami, Oklahoma, and Georgia.

McGhee most recently announced a top 5 of Ole Miss, Georgia, Tennessee, Louisville, and Miami.

The talented prospect projects as a cornerback at the next level, and he certainly possesses the requisite length and speed to make an early impact in the SEC.

McGhee's commitment is a big victory for Jeremy Pruitt and Derrick Anlsley as they have landed an elite cornerback in their 2021 class.