SI All-American Ranks Vols Commit Campbell as No.2 H-TE in the Nation

Miles Campbell committed to Tennessee on May 18th, but his stock has continued to soar.

As Sports Illustrated All-American releases its top 10 players at each position, Campbell is considered to be among the best of the best at his future position.

SI All-American wrote on the position breakdown:

The development of this position group over recent years has been critical to track on both Saturdays and Sundays, with an increased value at the tight end position for the H group. These versatile, move, flex types -- also known as Jokers -- are expanding within offensive schemes. Two-tight end personnel has blossomed into much more of a passing threat than ever before so SI All-American will rank two sets of tight ends in the class of 2021. The other group, Tight End - Y, is designated for the more traditional or conventional tight end prospect (rankings will be out Friday, August 7).

Campbell came in at Number 2 on the full list, just behind Brock Bowers.

SIAA's Edwin Weathersby wrote on Campbell, "Hailing from Georgia, yet committed to Tennessee, Campbell has ideal H-Tight End traits. He possesses some twitch and urgency in his releases both in-line and flexed out, and has plus long speed. Campbell can run deep overs, corners, inside verticals and also align on the perimeter to execute curls and comebacks, among other routes. He can even factor heavily in an offense’s screen package as well. As a blocker, the future Vol is more than willing to attack with solid punch accuracy and generates solid leg-churn post-contact to sustain. When studying Campbell on tape, it becomes easy to see how Tennessee offensive coordinator Jim Chaney and tight ends coach Joe Osovet would be excited to use him as a chess piece to scheme up attacks each week in Knoxville."

You can view the full position groups ranking here