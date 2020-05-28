Miles Campbell Talks 'Relief' After Commitment to Tennessee, Looks Ahead to Senior Season

Miles Campbell has been committed to Tennessee for 10 days, and since that commitment, he has found a sense of relief in his recruitment. Campbell told Dawg Daily's Brooks Austin, "much relief, less stress- I can just focus on my relationship with Coach (Joe) Osovet and Coach (Jeremy) Pruitt."

Despite that commitment, multiple teams are remaining in contact with Campbell. He told Austin, "Auburn, North Carolina, Florida State, and N.C. State, that is it."

Campbell is firmly in the boat with Tennessee, and he continues to build relationship with other commits and current players, he added, "I am talking to a lot of the guys already committed, Kamar Wilcoxson. Harrison Bailey, I train with him, actually. We have been starting to chop it up and build a relationship with him."

Campbell told Austin, on what he was looking forward to about football returning to Georgia in a little over a week, "just building that relationship with the guys, knowing football is back, and I am ready to knock some heads."

Campbell said on what he is looking to improve the most during his senior campaign, "specifically route running and technique, and just getting right for the college world."



Interview via Brooks Austin from Dawgs Daily on SI