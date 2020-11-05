SI.com
Volunteer Country
Multiple Tennessee Targets Including Top QB Ty Simpson and Vol Legacy Hayden Named to Mr. Football Semi-Finalists

Matthew Ray

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semi-Finalists were announced earlier today, and several Tennessee targets made the list. 

The Vols targets named to the list surprisingly included all underclassmen in Dallan Hayden, Ty Simpson, Destin Wade, and Langston Patterson. The one commit is Elijah Howard, as the Baylor School running back is in the mix for the second straight year. 

Hayden and Simpson are long-time top targets for the Vols, and Tennessee has made them a focal of their 2022 recruiting class. Simpson told VR2 on SI, "it was a big accomplishment" to be named a Semi-Finalist. 

Hayden has helped Christian Brothers into the playoffs as the state's top rusher, and according to MaxPreps, he has carried the ball 187 times for 1716 yards and two touchdowns. Hayden is up for honors in the state's highest classification, and he is the son of former Tennessee standout, Aaron Hayden. Hayden's older brother, Chase, won the award during his time in high school, as well.  Below is a recent interview he did with VR2 on SI. 

Simpson is up for honors in the 3A classification, and he has helped Westview to a playoff berth with his arms and legs. Earlier this season, Simpson had a six-touchdown game, with multiple scores coming from over 40-yards out. He is widely viewed as Tennessee's top quarterback option, but Clemson is also making him a strong priority. Below is an interview he did with VR2 on SI in September about his recruitment. 

The Mr. Football Finalists are scheduled to be released on November 17th. 

