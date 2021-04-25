FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Nation's Top 2023 Recruit Lebbeus Overton Discusses Trip to Knoxville

Author:
Publish date:

There is no more of a high- profile recruit in the 2023 recruiting class than Lebbeus Overton. The nation's top prospect on 247 Sports and Rivals, could very well end up being the consensus top prospect in all of America before he is finished. He took in Tennessee's Orange & White Game Today with his teammates, and he discussed his thoughts after the game. 

"It was pretty smooth for not being able to be around the college atmosphere for a little while, and it was pretty exciting to be out here," Overton said.

Sitting close to the student section certainly helped the atmosphere for Overton and his two teammates, Jordan McDonald and Maurice Clipper. 

"I mean, it was pretty good," he said of the atmosphere. "We got to sit by a lot of students, they were hype the whole time, so it was good to experience."

"They have a great run defense," Overtons said of what he saw from Tennessee's defensive front. "They are all big on the d-line. I can see them needing some pass rushers in the mix. I saw number nine out there, and he was pretty good."

Overton could still be a long way from a decision, but he knows what he is looking for in a school. 

"I am looking for a good family-based school. A school that will give you an opportunity and coaches that you can open up to and build a great relationship with. 

He just knows what he is doing. He gives me good details. He knows the recruiting process, how the coaches are and how the wording and things are. He is an amazing asset. 

134B7EE1-6B9E-41D6-87DB-409928FF498E
Recruiting

Nation's Top 2023 Recruit Lebbeus Overton Discusses Trip to Knoxville

E14561C8-01EC-4D46-8E17-B43FE4B66FAA
Football

Coveted Peach State Lineman Maurice Clipper Talks Tennessee Trip

43F19402-4478-4002-823E-EE13FF602927
Recruiting

Peach State OT Elijah Zollicoffer Discusses Orange & White Game Trip

C07C0C00-E68C-4600-BA71-308BA5C647C9
Football

Josh Heupel addresses Tennessee QB battle after spring game

50725962-9657-4738-BAA2-FA648F93B541
Recruiting

Peach State RB Jordan McDonald Recaps Orange & White Game Visit

EEAC8649-B827-4929-93E5-9C06594B3A38
Football

Thoughts From the Box from Tennessee's Orange & White Game

131C259F-BDE3-45F9-A7C9-49C8DAC95BBD
Football

Biggest Storylines For Tennessee Heading Into Saturday's Orange & White Game

6E9516A5-8365-4C48-A806-34044558FC32
Football

Vols OC Golesh Discusses Growth and Development of Quarterbacks This Spring