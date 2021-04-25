Nation's Top 2023 Recruit Lebbeus Overton Discusses Trip to Knoxville

There is no more of a high- profile recruit in the 2023 recruiting class than Lebbeus Overton. The nation's top prospect on 247 Sports and Rivals, could very well end up being the consensus top prospect in all of America before he is finished. He took in Tennessee's Orange & White Game Today with his teammates, and he discussed his thoughts after the game.

"It was pretty smooth for not being able to be around the college atmosphere for a little while, and it was pretty exciting to be out here," Overton said.

Sitting close to the student section certainly helped the atmosphere for Overton and his two teammates, Jordan McDonald and Maurice Clipper.

"I mean, it was pretty good," he said of the atmosphere. "We got to sit by a lot of students, they were hype the whole time, so it was good to experience."

"They have a great run defense," Overtons said of what he saw from Tennessee's defensive front. "They are all big on the d-line. I can see them needing some pass rushers in the mix. I saw number nine out there, and he was pretty good."

Overton could still be a long way from a decision, but he knows what he is looking for in a school.

"I am looking for a good family-based school. A school that will give you an opportunity and coaches that you can open up to and build a great relationship with.

He just knows what he is doing. He gives me good details. He knows the recruiting process, how the coaches are and how the wording and things are. He is an amazing asset.