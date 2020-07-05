Vols Among List of Favorites for Coveted Offensive Lineman from Georgia

Coveted 2022 offensive tackle, Addison Nichols, released his top list of schools today, and the Vols made the cut for the Greater Atlanta Christian School standout.

Nichols made his announcement via Twitter, including Tennessee, Duke, USC, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida, Ohio State, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, LSU, and Alabama.

Nichols has had his eyes on the Vols for some time, and in March, he told VR2 on SI, " I don’t have a set-top list but maybe like Duke, Tennessee, and Georgia."

A lot of the interest in Tennessee stems from an already growing relationship with offensive line coach, Will Friend. Nichols said at the time, "I feel like we have a good relationship. My last visit up there, I got to sit down with a few of them and really get to know them, and I thought that was great. It was really nice getting to do that and create that deeper relationship."

Nichols added on the Vols program, "I like the overall program, and I also like the campus feel. I’d really like to see the new addition to the indoor facility that they’ve been talking about. It sounds amazing,and I’m excited to see it."

Nichols said at the time on what his decision would come down to, "definitely academics 100% but also the overall feel you know. I’m trying to get it down by the end of my junior year because I’m going to graduate early, and I’d like to not have to worry about it over the summer and my last semester of high school. So that’s the plan."

Nichols added on Tennessee in that aspect, "I really like the Haslam Business program."

Nichols measures in at six-foot-five, 300 pounds, and plays his high school ball at Greater Atlanta Christian School.