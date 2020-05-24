Volunteer Country
Elite RB Singleton Talks Tennessee Offer and More

Dale Dowden

Tennessee has been the talk of the town, so to speak with this 2021 recruiting cycle. The way things have unfolded many have not been able to keep up with the early offers to the future classes as well.

 Nicholas Singleton is a class of 2022 four-star running back from Reading, PA. The 6-foot, 205-pound prospect from Governor Mifflin High School has been drawing attention from all over the country.

 Singleton holds over 20 offers from coast to coast. USC, Penn St, Boston College, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, South Carolina, and Tennessee are just a few schools on that list of offers. It appears that Singleton's recruitment has been pretty active as well.

 "It has been going real good," says Singleton about his recruitment at the moment. Most of the process at the moment is just talking, due to the Covid-19 issues that is about the majority of the process along with virtual tours.

 Some schools are already beginning to separate themselves to the talented prospect. While it is Wisconsin, Penn St, and Ohio St that is standing out the most, it is those three joined by Notre Dame that Singleton admits that he hears most from.

 Coach Osovet extended the Pennsylvania native an offer in late April. The offer "meant a lot" to Singleton as it displays the rewards for the hard work. Coach Osovet at the time is the only coach from Tennessee that Singleton has spoken with to this point.

 Going forward there are a few things Singleton would like to see for Tennessee to remain in his picture. "I just need to meet all the coaching staff, and I have to get a tour around the campus and facilities."

 The 4-star running back brings a nice skillset to the table. Speed, strength, and explosion are always nice attributes. According to 247 Sports, Singleton is the 84th overall player, and the 8th rated running back for the 2022 class.During his sophomore campaign, Singleton rushed for over 1600 yards and 30 plus touchdowns.

