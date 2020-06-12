Watch: Brian Niedermeyer Releases Video on LB Brotherhood, Return to Greatness

Brian Niedermeyer took over the inside linebacker coaching position for Tennessee, and he has already had significant recruiting success for the Vols. He has already landed commitments from Aaron Willis and Terrence Lewis, while continuing to have success with other top targets.

Niedermeyer has been vocal about the Vols returning to greatness at the linebacker position, and today, he tweeted out a video hinting at the return.

In the video, the narrator states, "a Tennessee linebacker, well when you face us, the only rest you will find is on the ground. Our attack is unrelenting. Our territory is sideline to sideline. The standard for excellence has been set. The torch has been passed. We stand on the shoulders of giants."