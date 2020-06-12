Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Watch: Brian Niedermeyer Releases Video on LB Brotherhood, Return to Greatness

Matthew Ray

Brian Niedermeyer took over the inside linebacker coaching position for Tennessee, and he has already had significant recruiting success for the Vols. He has already landed commitments from Aaron Willis and Terrence Lewis, while continuing to have success with other top targets.

Niedermeyer has been vocal about the Vols returning to greatness at the linebacker position, and today, he tweeted out a video hinting at the return.

In the video, the narrator states, "a Tennessee linebacker, well when you face us, the only rest you will find is on the ground. Our attack is unrelenting. Our territory is sideline to sideline. The standard for excellence has been set. The torch has been passed. We stand on the shoulders of giants."

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mid-week all-day Tennessee Chat

Matthew Ray

by

VolNater88

ESPN Analyst Projects Trey Smith as SEC's Top Offensive Guard

ESPN Analyst Projects Trey Smith as SEC's Top Offensive Guard

Volunteer Country Staff

Elite Offensive Tackle Julian Armella Details List of Favorites, Talks Recruitment

Elite Offensive Tackle Julian Armella Details List of Favorites, Talks Recruitment

Matthew Ray

Weekly Recruiting Chat

Matthew Ray

by

SethDaddy21

Peyton Manning Receives Commemorative Plaque from the Rose Bowl

Peyton Manning Receives Commemorative Plaque from the Rose Bowl

Matthew Ray

Returning Player Profile: QB Jarrett Guarantano

Returning Player Profile: QB Jarrett Guarantano

Volunteer Country Staff

Breaking: Vols Pitcher Crochet Drafted in 1st Round of Major League Draft

Garrett Crochet has been selected in the MLB draft

Volunteer Country Staff

Tennessee Among Shortlist of Favorites for Elite Florida DB McGhee

Elite Defensive Back Damarius McGhee has released his top 5

Matthew Ray

Morris: 2019 Class Came to Tennessee to 'Make a Difference and Start the Turnaround'

Wanya Morris talks about Tennessee's freshman class wanting to turnaround the Vols program

Matthew Ray

Vols Offer 'Meant a Lot' to QB Cameron Edge at National Powerhouse Dematha

Vols Offer 'Meant a Lot' to QB Cameron Edge at National Powerhouse Dematha

Matthew Ray