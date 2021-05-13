Nigel Lanier Discusses Opportunity at Tennessee as Preferred Walk-On

Nigel Lanier accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Tennessee on May 6th, 2021. The wide receiver from North Jackson (Ala.) is eager to get to Rocky Top and discussed his opportunity with VR2 on SI.

The Volunteers staff extended the preferred walk-on offer with a message to Lanier roughly two months before the acceptance. The message was to the point. "They really wanted me here, Lanier said. "And they will give me an opportunity to compete."

Before choosing the offer, Lanier received some great advice from a couple of coaches at North Jackson. Chandler Tygard, the head coach of North Jackson and the teams running back's coach, Gerald Riggs Jr., both helped the 2021 prospect through the process.

"The advice that Coach Tygard and Coach Riggs gave me while I was undecided is that I need to go to a place that's going to make me work my hardest every day and every night," Lanier said.

When PWOs are accepted, it is usually relationships that make the difference on a prospect choosing one PWO over other offers on the table. So, what was it that led Lanier to Tennessee?

"What ultimately drew me to taking the PWO at Tennessee was that I had built a really good relationship with Coach Charlie High, and I felt that Tennessee was the best place for me educationally as well as athletically," he told VR2 on SI.

Coach Charlie High definitely made a huge impact on this recruitment. Coach High is no stranger to Knoxville as he was a former quarterback at Christian Academy of Knoxville, where he set a few passing records and won a couple of state titles. High is now on staff at Tennessee as an offensive scouting coordinator.

"Coach Charlie High and I have built a great relationship since he first started recruiting me in February," Lanier added.

Now the offer has been accepted, and Lanier knows that Rocky Top is the destination, a whole new world is about to open up to the young prospect from Alabama.

"What I'm looking forward to upon my arrival is the experience and knowledge I will gain while being around the best coaches, teammates, and fans in the nation," he said.

Lanier discussed the advice he received while going through the process, but now that it is over, former Vols running back and current North Jackson running backs coach Gerald Riggs Jr. offered some new advice to him.

"Yes, I have talked to Coach Riggs since my decision, and the first thing he said to me was, 'welcome to the family'", Lanier recalled. "He also gave me some words of advice telling me to go in day one and ball out."

Having a coach that is a former player himself is always valuable from so many angles, but to have one that also is a former player at the university you are now heading to has to be a big-time bonus.

"It means a lot to have someone like Coach Riggs to rely on because he's done it already, so he's like a mentor to me, " Lanier said. "Everything he says to me, I just soak it all in. He has given me some insight on what to expect. He told me the fanbase at UT is the best in the world."

Coming in as a PWO, schemes must match the skill set, or it may leave you behind the eight-ball, so to speak.

"I see myself fitting into this offensive scheme because I am a physical wide receiver, and I like to catch the ball in space" Lanier said of how he will fit in at Tennessee. "I think I would fit into Coach Heupel's offense well. I think the offensive scheme Coach Heupel uses is amazing. I love how he tries to get the ball in his playmaker's hands."

Lanier will arrive at Tennessee's campus on May 29th. Below is a look at his HUDL film.