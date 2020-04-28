Breaking: Elite WR Julian Nixon Details Commitment to Tennessee

Julian Nixon has been flirting with the idea of committing to Tennessee over the last month. Tonight, the idea became a reality for the four-star prospect from Centennial HS in Roswell (GA). Nixon breaks down his decision here with VR2 on Sports Illustrated.

Nixon said on what led to him choosing Tennessee, " I would say the love that the staff has shown me like they want me, and I want to go somewhere where I will be used and taken care of, and I trust the coaching staff to do that."

Since the COVID-19 shutdown, Tennessee has prioritized Nixon to be one of the top guys in their recruiting class. That played a big factor in breaking his decision tonight. He said, "it was one of the biggest factors. Tennessee and their fanbase have been loyal to me over the years, and I appreciate how they kept it real with me."

Nixon will have big shoes to fill, according to the coaching staff. He said, "they want me at a Jauan Jennings type position- like deep ball, go get it type of guy- someone they can rely on."

For Nixon, the goal is simple on what he wants to achieve at Tennessee, as he said, "I hope to bring a Natty to Knoxville."

He has already been vocal on the recruiting trail, and now that he is officially committed, he will continue that. He added, "I am going to recruit everyone who wants to be a part of the family."

His message is simple, "just be different. Come be a part of something special."

Nixon is rated as the 188th overall prospect in the country and the 34th best receiver, according to Rivals.com