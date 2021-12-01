Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    No.2 Overall Prospect Walter Nolen Sets Tennessee Official Visit

    Author:

    Walter Nolen committed to Texas A&M earlier this month, but that has not stopped the pursuit from multiple schools. Sports Illustrated's No.2 overall recruit will likely not get any peace until he signs his letter of intent, and he has now lined up an important official visit.

    Nolen tells Sports Illustrated he will use an official visit at Tennessee this weekend following Powell High School's state championship game on Friday night.

    Tennessee's pursuit has been led by defensive line coach Rodney Garner, who still has the Vols firmly in the mix for Nolen's services down the stretch.

    Prior to his decision to commit to Texas A&M, Nolen told Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated that he was impressed by how Tennessee was approaching every day and game.

    Read More

    "Just seeing them work every day and improve every game," Nolen said in October. “I mean, you can't do anything but work every day and improve as a team and as a new coaching staff, work with the new players coming in, and build the program."

    Nolen has remained quiet on his plans for signing, and it could be in December or February, but he will not enroll early regardless.

    Walter Nolen
    Recruiting

    No.2 Overall Prospect Walter Nolen Sets Tennessee Official Visit

    41 seconds ago
    Screen_Shot_2020_03_23_at_12.54.35_PM.0.png
    Men's Basketball

    How to Watch: Tennessee-Presbyterian

    4 hours ago
    Kellie-Harper-practice-1024x682
    Women's Basketball

    Watch: Kellie Harper Addresses Media Before Tennessee Tech

    5 hours ago
    FEzr-SLXIAUvJHi
    Women's Basketball

    Watch: Highlights From Lady Vols Blowout Win Against Oklahoma State

    9 hours ago
    284DB71B-E140-423F-A2AB-4940C25EC0C2
    Football

    Tennessee Finishes Regular Season Among Top Teams in the Nation in Key Defensive Statistical Category

    10 hours ago
    164FD8A0-01DB-492A-BFB2-F4B7156A707F
    Football

    Josh Heupel Addresses Speculation Around Oklahoma Head Coaching Vacancy

    11 hours ago
    90B9C586-38A0-4993-B8E5-0D669F9EBDF4
    Football

    Regular Season Report Card: Quarterbacks

    15 hours ago
    9E44CE8E-9A1C-43C7-8CDE-7E19A1571753
    Football

    Director of Recruiting: Vols Getting 'Athletic, Instinctual' DB In Christian Harrison

    Nov 29, 2021