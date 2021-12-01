No.2 Overall Prospect Walter Nolen Sets Tennessee Official Visit

Walter Nolen committed to Texas A&M earlier this month, but that has not stopped the pursuit from multiple schools. Sports Illustrated's No.2 overall recruit will likely not get any peace until he signs his letter of intent, and he has now lined up an important official visit.

Nolen tells Sports Illustrated he will use an official visit at Tennessee this weekend following Powell High School's state championship game on Friday night.

Tennessee's pursuit has been led by defensive line coach Rodney Garner, who still has the Vols firmly in the mix for Nolen's services down the stretch.

Prior to his decision to commit to Texas A&M, Nolen told Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated that he was impressed by how Tennessee was approaching every day and game.

"Just seeing them work every day and improve every game," Nolen said in October. “I mean, you can't do anything but work every day and improve as a team and as a new coaching staff, work with the new players coming in, and build the program."

Nolen has remained quiet on his plans for signing, and it could be in December or February, but he will not enroll early regardless.