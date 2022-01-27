OL Sam Pendleton Talks Vols Offer, Saturday Junior Day Visit

Reagan High School (N.C.) offensive lineman Samuel Pendleton made the trip to Tennessee this weekend, and he left with an offer in hand. The 6'5", 295lbs offensive lineman details the offer, trip to Rocky Top and more with Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated.

The offer from Tennessee gave Pendleton his 13th Division 1 offer and second SEC offer.

"It meant a lot," Pendleton said of receiving the offer. "Second SEC offer, especially with the culture and environment they have on game days, it meant a lot to me."

Pendleton learned of the offer during the visit from Glen Elarbee, and the Vols offensive line coach impressed the Tar Heel State standout and his parents on the trip.

"A cool thing he did actually earlier during the visit was he had my family come into the office and watch film of me and talk about my game," Pendleton said. "He says some things he likes is my footwork, I keep my base throughout the block, I do well during the block, my hand placement is pretty good, and he just likes my explosiveness off the block and how I keep my balance.He told me that he sees me fitting in anywhere. He sees me as athletic enough where I can play anywhere. Primarily, though he would like to play me at guard."

The trip to Knoxville wasn't Pendleton's first to the city, but it was his first time on campus as a prospect.

"It was my first time on campus but I have been to Knoxville multiple times. I loved it, though," Pendleton said on his thoughts on the visit. "Just being with Coach Elarbee and his assistants all day was really cool. It was chill around the place, they treated me really well. I got to sit in on some offensive meetings, which was really neat to hear from all of the offensive coaches at the same time. To hear their plan of how they'll run the offense, their tempo, I mean three snaps per minute is a big deal. It was really cool and I just enjoyed it."

The pace of play by the Vols was something the coaching staff emphasized to the versatile lineman, and it caught his attention.

"It's really interesting to me how they play, and I think it definitely impacts the way the game plays out," he said. "They are explosive and fast and take advantage of the defenses. The defense has to adjust to what you are going to do on offenses and if you do not give them time to you can strike fast. I think I can fit into their offense because I won't get tired. I am not super heavy right now, im in shape, I don't look super heavy. One of the things [Ellarbee] said was my ability to get out and run. I don't know a lot about their schemes, but especially with that quarterback, he's really mobile, so it's a plus for me to be mobile and protect him outside of the pocket."

Pendleton also got a chance to spend some time with the Tennessee head coach as well.

"I talked to Coach Heupel a little throughout the day, and before I left he took some time to talk to me and my family individually, which I thought was really nice and a big deal," he said.

So after the visit, is Tennessee a contender for the coveted offensive lineman?

"The Vols have come in lately, and I am taking some time to evaluate them," he said. "I have to see if I am going to fit in with the culture and academics there. I am interested in the Vols, they have a lot to offer especially with that new coaching staff, but I don't know yet if I can answer where they stand.

Pendleton is going to take a few more visits before the dead period starts in February, then he will enter decision mode and look to make a commitment announcement sometime late in the month.

"I have a big visit this weekend, I'm going to Clemson," Pendleton said of his upcoming plans. "It will be my first visit there, and I'm going to NC State there Friday for about two hours. Then I am at Virginia Tech on Sunday. This is my last hoorah for the dead period. I am going to make a decision sometime in February.

Pendleton will look at a variety of aspects with his parents when looking to determine a school.

"Some of the big factors are whether or not they have my major, because I want to be an engineer," he said. "Then I have to see how important education is with the coaching staff. Is it important to them that you make it to class and keep your GPA up? Or is it just are you good at football and that's all they care about. These are real things you have to take into account when you choose your school. You have to see what that school offers and what you would enjoy outside of football, such as the culture of the university and area. And Knoxville is a great area. I have spent many weekends there with friends and family and love it. Another thing would be, is it reasonable for me in sophomore and junior year to see some playing time? I'm a realistic person and I don't sugar coat anything, and it's unrealistic to think you are going to come in as a freshman and play ball, and I'm okay with that. Honestly, I think it's great to have a year or two to develop and get in there with high-grade strength coaches and nutritionists. And I think it is helpful to use those years to get acclimated to college life. Those are some of the bigger traits for me."

So whenever the time comes, what is one of these schools getting in Pendleton?

"I think I am a versatile guy who is athletic enough to play anywhere you want me to. I hang my hat on my flexibility and mobility, because I am not the tallest or strongest guy, but I am going to work harder than anyone you put in front of me. And there's people everywhere with intangibles, but what sets me apart as an athlete and as a person is my mentality. I want to go in, put my nose down, work hard and earn my position, because nothing has been or will handed to me. So, I need to carry that over into college and into whether that be NFL, my career or family, I want to carry that mindset that I am going to work hard to gain respect and earn playing time. And I think I can be a valuable player for college programs because of that."