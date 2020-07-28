Long-Time Vols Target Payton Page Has Made His College Decision

Tennessee was Payton Page's first offer in May of 2018, shortly after the beginning of Jeremy Pruitt's career in Knoxville. Tennessee was also the last school to host Page for a visit before the recruiting dead period ended, however, it was still not enough to overcome Clemson.

Tennessee made the three team race between the perennial power and Mack Brown's Tar Heels interesting down the stretch, but the Vols were not able to close the deal on the elite prospect, as he announced via Instagram live that he was committing to Clemson.

Page is an immediate impact player who could have been a major asset to Tennessee's defensive line grouping.

His SI All-American evaluation reads, "Page is a classic interior trenchman with staying power against the core of an offensive line. He can control the point of attack and push the pocket at will, the type of force that commands double teams and allows for the rest of the front seven to flourish. Still finding a way to get his, he has the chance to develop into a dominant force once his polish and pass-rushing ability improves."

In a recent article on VR2 on SI, Brandon Martin wrote on Tennessee's top remaining DL targets. Here is a refresher of who the Vols will target after missing out on Page

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Defensive Tackle Gaffney Gaffney, South Carolina

Ingram-Dawkins is an exceptionally interesting target for Tennessee because of his size, frame, and athletic talents. Ingram-Dawkins is a player that the Vols could have come and then try to add weight to his frame to play inside when the Vols are in four-man fronts, or even play nose tackle in their three-man fronts. Pruitt has shown a tendency to really like his base defensive ends in the 290-300-pound range, which is where Ingram-Dawkins currently plays at. He has enough speed and burst at that size, as well as quickness, to slide in and play that position well for the Vols. Ingram-Dawkins brings the size and versatility that Pruitt loves to the front, and he is an asset against the run and pass, never needing to come off the field.

Tywone Malone Defensive Tackle Bergen Catholic Oradell, New Jersey

Malone is one of the most interesting players in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Not only is Malone one of the best defensive tackles, likely a defensive end for the Vols, in the nation, he is also a highly rated baseball prospect. Malone is a highly rated prospect as a first baseman, and much like Rick Barnes and Tennessee basketball helped Jeremy Pruitt land some 2020 recruits, it appears that Tony Vitello and Tennessee baseball will play a role in this recruitment for Pruitt. Malone also attends the same high school as current Vol quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. The Vols have several things working in their favor in this recruitment, but the way Pruitt and Jimmy Brumbaugh would use a 300 pounder as athletic as Malone also factors in. As a 3-4 end, with his length and conditioning, Malone would be an absolute force in Tennessee's scheme.

Jamond Gordon Defensive Tackle East Mississippi C.C. Meridian, Mississippi

Gordon is a particularly interesting prospect to watch. The JUCO defensive tackle would most likely play defensive end in Tennessee's 3-4 scheme, and was involved in a possible commitment to the Vols already. Gordon posted a commitment graphic to his Twitter, which he took down shortly after. Gordon has an outstanding film at East Mississippi, using his hands extremely well and showing excellent burst off the ball. He regularly drives opposing offensive linemen straight into the backfield and looks to be ready to make an immediate impact at the Power Five level. The Vols have recruited the JUCO ranks exceptionally well since Pruitt arrived, and the Vols have a former East Mississippi defensive lineman on their current roster in Darel Middleton. This is an interesting one for Vol fans to watch, as Gordon is a talented option from the JUCO ranks.