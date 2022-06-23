Peach State DL Weathersby 'Very Excited' to Return to Tennessee on Official Visit This Weekend

Douglasville (Ga.) New Manchester High School standout Tyree Weathersby holds over 20 Division 1 offers, including Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, Pitt, and South Carolina. This weekend, the 6'4", 255lbs prospect will travel to Knoxville for an official visit. Heading into the trip, Weathersby previews the official with Volunteer Country.

"I am very excited," Weathersby said of the excitement level with returning to Tennessee. "I went about three months ago, and I had a great trip when I was up there, so I made it a point to want to get back. It will be good to be back."

Weathersby already has a strong bond with the Tennessee coaches that he will look to build upon during this weekend's visit.

"Man, overall, I talk to the coaching staff from Tennessee the most," Weathersby said of his relationship with the Vols staff. " The Head Coach, Coach G, Coach Chop, all of them guys. I love the relationship we have. We talk every week. Coach Heupel makes sure he has a great relationship with me. I answer every call and text and always text back. I really enjoy talking to those guys."

During his most recent visit, Tennessee made an impressive showing for the Peach State standout, so he will focus on seeing if this visit can replicate that.

"Overall, I am trying to look and see if I am going to enjoy it," Weathersby said of what he will focus on during the official visit. "The first time I went, I definitely enjoyed it, and it felt like home. I am trying to make sure that wasn't a fluke and that I really enjoy it again and see if it still feels like home. Just making sure I am comfortable with the environment is the overall focus on this visit."

As far as fit at Tennessee, there has already been plenty of discussion about this, and Weathersby is viewed as a versatile front-seven player by the Vols.

"I can play with my hand on the ground on the end of the line or stand up," Weathersby said of what he knows about his potential fit at Tennessee. "I can play outside linebacker some, and I am going to stand up more this year, so of course, I can be versatile, but they (Tennessee) would have me as an edge guy on the end of the line for the most part."

Coming out of this official visit, Weathersby will focus on his high school team, then potentially take more visits in the fall, but a decision is likely to come sooner than later.

"July is training time, so I am going to be focusing on that mostly," Weathersby said of his decision timeline. "My decision will definitely be made by two to four games into my season. That is definitely the time I want to make the decision in August. I want to make a top five sometime later in the summer, but August is definitely the timeframe. I don't think I am going to change that."

As he works towards a decision, he knows exactly what he is looking for in a school.

"I don't just want to go to a school that wants me," Weathersby said of what he is looking for in a school. "I want to go to a school that actually wants me to play there. I want to go to a school that can tell me where they see me in a couple of years. I definitely don't want to go to a school that offered me just because I want to go to a school that wants me to play for them. This (Tennessee) seems like a school that actually wants that for me."