Peach State Edge Josephs Pushing Towards Decision, Talks Vols

Dallas, Ga-- 2022 Edge rusher Joshua Josephs originally planned to make a decision earlier this year, but he needed to take a look at a couple of more schools and make sure he was certain in his choice. Now, Josephs is working with a new decision timeline, while hearing from several schools. He gives the latest here.

"Recruiting process has been good," Josephs said of how things have been since pushing back the initial timeline. "UCF, Kentucky, Tennessee and Michigan have been trying to make me a real dude for them."

Josephs has already taken several trips this fall, but he has a couple of more lined up.

"Tomorrow I plan on going to Kentucky," Josephs said. "After that, I'll probably hit up Central Florida sometime later in November. I've already taken my official visit, but I will probably go back up to [UT] when they play Georgia."

Tennessee has made Josephs a clear priority for months, and they are continuing to keep the pressure on him.

"They've been good," he said of the Vols. "They have been putting the pressure on me the most. Out of all the teams that talk to me, they have been keeping up with me the most. The connection has been good, everything has been there."

Having a chance to see Tennessee in action earlier in the year, Josephs understands the pitch is real and can see everything the coaches have told him was genuine.

"I see myself fitting in there well," he said of Tennessee. "Talking to and communicating with some of the players on my visit, it was amazing. Watching the game in person, I could see what they were doing, it was good."

So if Josephs's visits go according to plan, he will have a chance to see Tennessee play back-to-back weekends, before making a decision sometime this month.

Josephs has been one of the most sought-after edge rushers in the nation, and earlier this year he received high praise from SI All-American for his performance at the Atlanta Under Armour Event.

"Joshua Josephs wasn't the most technically sound linebacker Sunday but he made as many plays as anyone at the position with his instincts, closing speed and a wingspan," Director of Recruiting John Garcia Jr. wrote at the time. "There were several reps in which the running back created some separation but by the time the ball arrived, Josephs was there to make the play. The margin for error with him is simply wider than most, so when the technique catches up to the rangy prospect, watch out."