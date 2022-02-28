Peach State OL Shamurad Umarov Talks Vols

Alpharetta, Ga.-- 2023 Denmark (Ga.) High School offensive lineman Sham Umarov's recruitment is on a heavy uptick of late. The standout lineman from Metro Atlanta is now considered one of the most intriguing tackle prospects in the country. His most recent visit was to Tennessee in January, and he talks about the visit and interest in the Vols here.

"I learned a good bit during that visit," Umarov said of the recent trip to Tennessee. "I got to sit down with Coach Elarbee and some of his assistants and talk about how I can improve my game."

As with most surging recruitments, Umarov had been continually hearing how good of a player he is as more offers rolled in, but the time spent with the Tennessee staff offered a nice change of pace.

"I really liked that they broke down my game," Umarov said. "Everyone has been talking me up, but for them to sit down and break my game down was really cool. It showed me what I could get better at and work on, and it gave me something to work towards. I was able to learn a few things from them as well. It was awesome."

Despite spending time on where Umarov can improve his game before getting to college, there is no doubt that the Vols like what he brings as a player.

"They like my versatility and how big I am," the 6'6", 300lbs tackle prospect said. "They like my footwork, and of course, I can improve on a couple of things, but to be able to do what I do, they really like that."

Umarov enjoyed the overall visit and the time spent with the Tennessee staff and learning more about the program.

"I really enjoyed the hospitality and what they do for every player," he said. " I learned that every player is going to run for conditioning, but they are going to have their own type for the lineman. There is going to be different sled work and working angles to improve yourself, instead of just running to be running. I really liked that."

He could see a potential fit in the Tennessee offense if he was to come to Knoxville.

"I could see myself going up there and mauling people in the offense," Umarov said. "It is the SEC, so of course, I would be going against people my size, but it would be a great game."

Umarov believes the Vols are going to be a factor in his recruitment moving forward, and he plans to make a return trip before making a decision before his senior season.

Umarov holds over 25 offers now, including Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, North Carolina and Kentucky.