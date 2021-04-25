Peach State RB Jordan McDonald Recaps Orange & White Game Visit

Tennessee has been a fixture in the recruitment of Peach State running back Jordan McDonald. Jerry Mack and Matt Merritt have led the charge for the talented peach state running back who excels in each facet of the game. McDonald was able to take in the Volunteers annual spring game with his family and two teammates today, and he discussed what he saw with VR2 on SI after.

"I liked it a lot," McDonald said. "It was a lot of point scoring and I saw a lot of a high scoring offense and explosiveness out there today. I liked what I saw."

While the rain drove away some of the crowd, McDonald was still able to get a feel for the atmosphere by sitting close to the student section.

"I liked that we sit by a lot of students, so they gave us a good feel for how they are during the game. They showed a lot of energy even though the weather was cloudy and kind of rainy there was still a lot of excitement in the stadium."

On the field, McDonald saw what Tennessee has been pitching him about his fit in their offense.

"I saw good patience with the running backs waiting to go through the hole, but I also saw the o-line opening and making holes and cutback lanes and giving good pull reads to follow around a big offensive lineman for a back. I saw a lot for a good all-around back to be able to do in the offense."

With one visit to Tennessee on the books, McDonald will take another official visit later this summer. Visits are going to be a key part of his recruitment down the stretch as he works towards a decision.

"I would say I am going to take more visits, and after I take all of them and see the schools I want to see, I will do some more research on my side about academics and majors and things I want to get into in college, then just more research into brand building and what school is going to help me the most in the future. Then I would say I will be able to start really coming closer to making my decision."