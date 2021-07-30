Peach State Standout Luttrell Set for Another Look at Tennessee

Tennessee will host a slate of visitors for a cookout on Saturday before the recruiting world goes back to a dead period for a month. While the Vols are not expected to host many major 2022 targets, the list of 2023 prospects is shaping up to be an impressive one.

Hebron Christian Academy (Ga.) standout Jack Luttrell tells VR2 on SI that he will make the trip to Knoxville on Saturday. Luttrell visited the Vols at the first of June shortly after picking up an offer from the new staff, and he was a standout at one of their select camps, where he reeled in an insane one-handed catch.

Luttrell, a versatile athlete, picked up the offer from Tennessee linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary in late May.

"It was great," Luttrell said at the time of receiving the offer from Tennessee. "I talked with Coach Creamer the night before the offer. He told me they watched my film, they liked it, and they were getting ready to pull the trigger on me. That was really cool talking with him."

"When I talked with Coach BJ, I could tell he was a family guy," he continued. "I was sitting in the weight room when I called him, so he liked that I was in the weight room. He told me he really liked how physical I am and the player that I am, so that was really good to hear."

"One of the biggest things that he told me that no other college coach told me was that every boundary safety that has played at Tennessee has gone to the NFL," Luttrell added on the conversation with the Vols linebacker coach. "It was really cool to hear that. That is my dream, so it was really good to hear that."

Now, Luttrell, who took made multiple stops in June, will get another look at Tennessee as the Vols look to remain a major player in his recruitment moving forward.

One key factor in this recruitment will be finding a permanent spot at the next level for the 6', 175lbs Peach State standout. Luttrell flashes on both sides of the ball, but he projects as a defensive back early on, and while Luttrell does not have a preference, it certainly adds to his value.

Most schools see me as a safety because one thing that sets me apart from other kids is that I come downhill and hit," he said. "I can also be in coverage with just about any receiver. A lot of schools have liked me as a boundary safety, to be specific."