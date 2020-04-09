Volunteer Country
Elite LB Greg Penn III has Vols on List of Favorites

Matthew Ray

Tennessee has been hot on the recruiting trail in recent weeks, adding commitments from 2021 prospects, and making the top list of schools for other elite prospects. Today, elite linebacker, Greg Penn III, released his shortlist, and the Vols made the cut. 

Penn is rated as the nation's 93rd overall prospect and 5th inside linebacker. The Dematha (MD) prospect measures in at 6'1, 220lbs. 

Tennessee entered the race late for Penn, extending an offer in December, but the Vols have certainly made a strong push for his services. Penn holds over 25 Division 1 offers from schools across the country.

Tennessee has been very active in the state of Maryland in the 2021 cycle, a state where they signed four-star defensive tackle, Dominic Bailey, from in the 2020 recruiting cycle. 

