Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Preview: Can the Vols Put On More Steam During Pivotal Recruiting Weekend?

Matthew Ray

Tennessee's current recruiting class is loaded with a bevy of nationally ranked talent, but it could become even more diversified this weekend. Tennessee has three targets who are planning to announce their commitment over Mother's Day Weekend, and we preview the pivotal time frame for the Vols here. 

Top-100 QB Kaidon Salter

The LoneStar State product is one of the best quarterbacks and prospects in the country. Salter is rated as the 88th overall prospect nationally by 247 Sports. Salter appears to be picking between Tennessee and Auburn, and sources close to the recruitment believe the Vols will be hard to beat. If Salter chooses the Vols, he will add to a dynamic quarterback room moving forward, and his ability to run and gun could see him compete right away for the starting job on Rocky Top. Last season, Salter was named as the District 7-6A MVP. He threw for 2,550 yards and 28 touchdowns, while adding another 616 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. Salter has yet to release an official time, but he is expected to announce at some point on Sunday. 

Top-75 LB Aaron Willis

Willis is rated as the nation's 68th overall linebacker by Rivals, and he will announce his decision on May 10th at noon EST. Willis confirmed with VR2 on SI last week that he had narrowed his finalist to Tennessee, Maryland, and LSU. Willis also noted he has talked heavily with current Vol Dominic Bailey during this time, as the two were high school teammates. Credit Brian Niedermeyer and Joe Osovet for making up significant ground for Tennessee in this as a decision looms. 

Top-125 Defensive Tackle Katron Evans 

Jimmy Brumbaugh and Joe Osovet have hit the ground running since being hired at Tennessee, and they deserve a ton of credit for the emergence of Tennessee in the race for his services. Evans has multiple suitors, but Maryland and Alabama appear to be the two biggest threats. Evans could go a couple of ways, but much like Willis, Tennessee will have to weather pushes from other schools leading up to signing day. If Evans and Willis commit to Tennessee, that will give the Vols three coveted prospects from national powerhouse St. Frances in the last two recruiting cycles. Evans will announce his decision at 5 PM EST on Saturday. 

If Tennessee was to go three for three this weekend, the Vols would have 21 commitments in their 2021 class, that currently ranks second nationally. However, this could be another statement weekend for the Vols as they could add commitments from major national recruiting hotbeds and continue their sweltering momentum on the recruiting trail. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 Prospect Adrian Brown Ready for Breakout Senior Season

2021 Prospect Adrian Brown Ready for Breakout Senior Season

Dale Dowden

Watch: Peyton Manning's Hilarious Trash Talk to Tom Brady Ahead of Charity Golf Match

Watch: Peyton Manning's Hilarious Trash Talk to Tom Brady Ahead of Charity Golf Match

Matthew Ray

Recruiting Chat: May 2nd, 2020

Tennessee Vols Recruiting Chat: May 2nd, 2020

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Vols set for rematch with Gonzaga this December

In 2018, seventh-ranked Tennessee took down then-no. 1 Gonzaga 76-73. This December, the Vols have a chance to do it again.

Jake Nichols

Which State is Most Crucial to Tennessee's 2021 Recruiting Success?

A breakdown of which state will be the most pivotal for Tennessee in 2021

Matthew Ray

Where the Vols Stand with Their Remaining Five-Star Targets

A breakdown of where Tennessee stands with their remaining five-star targets in the 2021 class

Matthew Ray

Tennessee Makes Impression on Fast-Rising Defensive Tackle with Latest Offer

2022 Defensive Tackle Santana Hopper breaks down his offer from Tennessee

Dale Dowden

Position Preview: Talented Vols Cornerbacks are Set for a Big Year in 2020

VR2 on SI breakdowns Tennessee 2020 cornerback

Matthew Ray

VFL's Jabari Davis and Derrick Tinsley Weigh-In on Tennessee's Newest Running Back Commitment Cody Brown

VFL's Jabari Davis and Derrick Tinsley join VR2 on SI to talk about the recent commitment of Cody Brown

Dale Dowden

Two-Sport Star Brett Norfleet Talks Tennessee Offer and More

Brett Norfleet has the opportunity to play baseball and football at Tennessee, and he talks about that here

Dale Dowden