Preview: Can the Vols Put On More Steam During Pivotal Recruiting Weekend?

Tennessee's current recruiting class is loaded with a bevy of nationally ranked talent, but it could become even more diversified this weekend. Tennessee has three targets who are planning to announce their commitment over Mother's Day Weekend, and we preview the pivotal time frame for the Vols here.

Top-100 QB Kaidon Salter

The LoneStar State product is one of the best quarterbacks and prospects in the country. Salter is rated as the 88th overall prospect nationally by 247 Sports. Salter appears to be picking between Tennessee and Auburn, and sources close to the recruitment believe the Vols will be hard to beat. If Salter chooses the Vols, he will add to a dynamic quarterback room moving forward, and his ability to run and gun could see him compete right away for the starting job on Rocky Top. Last season, Salter was named as the District 7-6A MVP. He threw for 2,550 yards and 28 touchdowns, while adding another 616 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. Salter has yet to release an official time, but he is expected to announce at some point on Sunday.

Top-75 LB Aaron Willis

Willis is rated as the nation's 68th overall linebacker by Rivals, and he will announce his decision on May 10th at noon EST. Willis confirmed with VR2 on SI last week that he had narrowed his finalist to Tennessee, Maryland, and LSU. Willis also noted he has talked heavily with current Vol Dominic Bailey during this time, as the two were high school teammates. Credit Brian Niedermeyer and Joe Osovet for making up significant ground for Tennessee in this as a decision looms.

Top-125 Defensive Tackle Katron Evans

Jimmy Brumbaugh and Joe Osovet have hit the ground running since being hired at Tennessee, and they deserve a ton of credit for the emergence of Tennessee in the race for his services. Evans has multiple suitors, but Maryland and Alabama appear to be the two biggest threats. Evans could go a couple of ways, but much like Willis, Tennessee will have to weather pushes from other schools leading up to signing day. If Evans and Willis commit to Tennessee, that will give the Vols three coveted prospects from national powerhouse St. Frances in the last two recruiting cycles. Evans will announce his decision at 5 PM EST on Saturday.

If Tennessee was to go three for three this weekend, the Vols would have 21 commitments in their 2021 class, that currently ranks second nationally. However, this could be another statement weekend for the Vols as they could add commitments from major national recruiting hotbeds and continue their sweltering momentum on the recruiting trail.