2021 Four-Star ATH Kollie Had Been 'Waiting On' Tennessee Offer Amid Recruiting Surge

2021 athlete Prince Kollie's recruitment is at an all-time high as he has picked up multiple offers over the last five days alone, including the likes of Georgia and Oklahoma. However, Kollie, a star at David Crockett HS (TN), had been waiting for an offer from the home-state Volunteers, and last night the offer came. Kollie talks about that and his recruitment here.

Kollie said on his recruitment, "the main thing for my family and me is to stay safe, and we trust our God to do that. One thing you should know about my family is we put God first. On the recruiting topic, I am blessed to be here. I am starting to get a lot of eyes. I am starting to cut down some of the schools I am interested in."

Kollie has spent the vast majority of his life in America, but his family moved to the country when he was young. He said, "My family is from West Africa. We are from a place called Liberia. We came over here to the states in 2004 or 2005, when I was one. So, I don't remember much from over there. I have two brothers, one sister, and both of my parents in my life, so thank God for that."

When Tennessee extended an offer to Kollie on Sunday night, it meant a lot to the people around him. He said, "it meant a lot for me and a lot of people around me. There are a lot of huge Vols fans down here, and there will probably some bias for them. It was one I had been waiting on because I am only one hour down the road. It was one I waited on, and I am excited about it."

Kollie said the message from Tennessee was, " depending on how my body develops, I will probably be on the defensive side at safety or linebacker. They like my physicality, ability to get to the ball, and my aggression. So, depending on how my body develops will determine if I play linebacker or safety, so I am just excited about the opportunity."

However, the Vols are going to face some stiff competition to keep Kollie home. He said, "I am being recruited by Georgia, I am heavily recruited by a lot of schools, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Auburn, and Vandy. I have some really good ones that I am interested in, and I will probably have to start cutting my list down sometime soon."

Kollie said on his factors for commitment, " the biggest thing for me is how my parents feel about it. UT is kind of bias for my mom because she really likes them. For me, I am just looking for brotherhood and a chemistry between the coaches, teachers, and the whole community. I am looking to feel welcomed. Just a home away from home. Being close to home is not really a priority. I would like to stay in the south, but it is not too much of a priority. I trust God to put me in the right place at the right time."

When asked, Kollie said, one of these schools is getting, "a hardworking man who is a follower of Christ. I believe that is the most important thing in the world. I am a hardworker who is dedicated to the team and program. Somebody, you can count on as a young leader. Just dependable and honest. That is what they are getting in me. They are getting 100 percent of my effort and everything I have."

Kollie is rated as a four-star in the 2021 class, according to ESPN.