Priority Vols DL Target Announces Commitment Date, Time

New Manchester (Ga.) defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby intended to announce his college decision closer to the start of his senior season, but now, less than one week after officially visiting Tennessee, he plans to announce his decision.

"Man it was so fun," Weathersby said following the official visit. "Connected with the players already on the team, the new recruits they brought in. Of course they had a couple new players commit this weekend. It was a couple or something like that. Anyways it was just fun. And of course the coaches, we have a great relationship. Always talk to the head coaches, make sure of that. It was just an amazing time and I really enjoyed it."

Weathersby enjoyed all of the activities Tennessee had planned for him during the weekend, but having the chance to bond with fellow recruits stood out above the rest.

"It was definitely spending time with the recruits, going out on the boat and playing video games, and then going to hang out with the players on the team at night time," Weathersby said of the highlight of the trip.

Coming into the weekend, he just wanted to check off a few boxes, and Tennessee was able to make him feel how much he is needed in Knoxville.

"I definitely feel like more of a priority [after the visit]," he told Volunteer Country following the visit. "They made it be known that they want me and they need me. They really made me feel like family this weekend. Then I found out that Coach Garner has two twins, and that's one thing I didn't know at all. It was just a lot, man."

Weathersby will announce his decision tomorrow at 7 eastern time, with Mississippi State, Kentucky and South Carolina, as the three teams Tennessee will have to beat out.