Priority Vols OL Target Umarov Sets Commitment Decision Date

Tennessee hosted 2023 offensive lineman Sham Umarov for an official visit last weekend, and now, the standout from Denmark (Ga.) is ready to announce his college decision. 

"I am trying to see if it feels like home," Umarov told Sports Illustrated ahead of his official visit last week. "I am going to go there and envision myself getting up and going to practice, going to school, working out, then coming back being bored in my room. I just want to feel it out and see if I am comfortable because I have already talked to the coaches. I have seen all of the glamour it has to offer, so it is really communicating with the coaches and seeing if I am comfortable."

The charge for Tennessee has been led by veteran offensive line coach Glen Elarbee.

"Our relationship is crazy. It is amazing," Umarov said of his relationship with Elarbee. "He is like my best friend, except he is this crazy good coach that I am speaking with. It has grown at a crazy rate from the day I met him to now. We are all so excited to see each other again."

The Vols are battling to the finish line in this recruitment, but Georgia, LSU and Michigan State are all prioritizing the massive offensive line prospect.

Umarov took official visits to each program in the month of the June. Each program will anxiously await the decision from the 6'6", 338lbs offensive tackle.

