Prized California WR Jordan Anderson Talks Upcoming Tennessee Visit

On Saturday, Tennessee is hosting multiple elite targets for its second Junior Day of 2022. A flock of 2023 and 2024 recruits are expected in town, including fast-rising 2024 Millikan (Calif.) wide receiver Jordan Anderson. The standout pass-catcher will look to add an offer from the Vols while also learning more about the program, the offense, and checking out the school with close friend and top Tennessee quarterback target Nico Iamaleavea. Anderson discusses all of this here.

Anderson's recruitment has surged in recent months, leaving him with fifteen offers and plenty of more on the horizon.

"It's kind of crazy," he said of this. "About a month ago, I was at seven offers; then in about two weeks, I hit double digits. Coaches from all around have been following me, and a lot of people are keeping up with me right now."

Anderson's surge is in large part because of his all-around ability as a receiver. It makes him an ideal fit for almost any college offense, and the coaches have been clear about what they like about his game.

"It's a combination of things like you said," Anderson said of what he has been told about his game. " Catching the ball away from my body, the routes, the speed, my ability to break away from defenders. When I get the ball every time, I want to score, and that is what coaches see on my film."

Anderson has plans to see Oregon, Utah, Arizona, and several schools this spring. He expects to add an offer from the Vols this weekend, but ultimately he hopes to learn more about the program in its entirety.

"I want to see what the fanbase is like, what the facility looks like and how the schooling is," Anderson said of what he is looking for during this trip. "I want to see how the receivers coach and the offensive coordinator are. There are a lot of things I want to check out. It's not all about the offer. Sometimes it's about making sure the relationships are goods with the coaches."

Anderson doesn't know much about Tennessee at this point, but he has heard about the fans and the atmosphere.

"I know the fanbase is pretty crazy," he said of this. "They pack the stadium every time, and I've heard a lot of good things about Tennessee."

Anderson will also look to learn more about the Tennessee offense during the multi-day trip.

"I haven't got a chance to watch it yet, but I definitely want to see how the offense works this weekend," the 6', 170lbs pass-catcher said. " I want to see how much they throw the ball, what their schemes are, do they get open, and if it fits in my type of playstyle."

Anderson will take in Tennessee with one of his best friends, Nico Iamaleava, who arrived in Knoxville on Thursday evening. The two have been close for a long time and hope to play together at the next level.

"It has been great," Anderson said of his relationship with Iamaleavea. "We talk about it a lot. We have been talking about playing together in college since we were about ten years old. It is something we want to keep building on, hopefully to the NFL, if God is willing."

It is early in his recruitment, but Anderson is focused on multiple aspects in his recruitment.

Academics are important to me too," Anderson said. "I am interested in what schools have to offer academically. I want to look at the help they can provide their students to be successful with tutors and education programs and how the degrees they offer can help me after the NFL. I want to see how the program can help me get ready for the NFL and how they treat my parents. My parents come first."

Anderson had 32 catches for 576 yards and nine touchdowns last season at Warren High School, where Iamaleavea was his quarterback.

