Prized Cornerback Kaleb Beasley Talks Vols, Set for More Visits to Knoxville

Nashville, Tenn.-- 2024 Lipscomb Academy cornerback Kaleb Beasley already holds more than 25 Division 1 offers. The standout from the middle of the state is heading into his junior season as one of the top targets for Josh Heupel's Tennessee staff on the defensive side of the football. He talks about Tennessee and more with Sports Illustrated.

"It is going really good," Beasley said of his overall recruitment. "I feel like my dad and Coach Dilfer are really helping me with the process. The schools I am communicating with the most are Tennessee, Notre Dame, Michigan, Alabama, and LSU."

Beasley has plenty of connections to Tennessee, which has allowed him plenty of opportunities to gain a thorough understanding of Josh Heupel's program.

"I feel like the biggest part of that is about the players that I know there," Beasley said of what he likes about Tennessee. "I have a lot of friends that go there, and they are guys that will tell you about what is going on there and how things really are, so definitely the player atmosphere."

Beasley, who shut down one side of the field during his sophomore season, has plenty of traits the Vols covet at the cornerback spot.

"They feel like I am a very long, athletic corner that can do everything they are looking for," Beasley said of his game. "They think I am a very athletic corner."

Beasley was last in Knoxville at the end of April for another visit with the Vols, which allowed him more of an opportunity to connect with defensive backs coach Willie Martinez.

"Definitely just getting to sit more with Coach Martinez and look at film," Beasley said of what he enjoyed about his last trip to Knoxville. "Sitting with him and my dad because he is my position coach, so that is a big thing to have a good relationship with him."

Tennessee has multiple commitments in the 2023 class that are recruiting Beasley to Knoxville, including close friends Caleb Herring and Nate Spillman.

"I have been friends with those guys even before all of the recruiting stuff happened, so that sticks with me because I have been knowing them for a while," Beasley said of what it means for Tennessee to have close friends currently committed and recruiting him."

On top of having friends on campus already and friends currently committed, Beasley also hears about Tennessee from folks all around the Nashville area as well.

"I feel like it is really big," Beasley said of the appeal to stay close to family and play for the home state Vols. "I am in Tennessee, in Nashville, and everyone is telling me, "stay home, go to UT," and the staff loves me, so I feel like it is really good. I like Tennessee a lot."

As Beasley continues to take more visits, he knows what he is focusing on in each school he is looking at.

"Definitely looking at the scheme," Beasley said of what he is looking at in all of the schools. "How many DBs are in the field at one time because that means I could get to play more. My relationship with my position coach and the players there."

Already being one of the most coveted cornerbacks in America does not stop Beasley's pursuit of growing better every day. But at this stage, what does he feel sets him apart from the rest?

"I feel like my leadership (sets me apart)," Beasley said of this. "I am not a quarterback or linebacker; I am a cornerback, but I feel I bring a lot of leadership. On the high school team, I am on right now, I am fixing to be a junior, but I am one of the leaders of the team right now."

There is a year-and-a-half left until Beasley has to make a final decision, but he may not take the full time to make a decision.

"I would say probably a little bit before this time next year," Beasley said of his decision timeframe. "I will probably drop my top schools after my season, then go from there."

Beasley only has two visit plans set right now. He plans to be at Tennessee on June 1st and June 4th. He will camp and take visits to other schools throughout the summer as well.