Prized Edge Rusher Rico Walker Talks Vols

Las Vegas, Nevada-- A collection of the nation's top talent has assembled in Las Vegas for Overtime's 7v7 event. One prospect in attendance is prized Hickory (N.C.) edge rusher Rico Walker. The versatile, 6'4", 225lbs prospect discussed his thoughts on Tennessee with Volunteer Country following day two of the event.

Walker was recently on campus at Tennessee for their Memorial Day recruiting event, "Rocky Top Palooza." It was a return trip and one that he enjoyed.

"It wasn't really about football this time," Walker said of his latest trip to Tennessee. "It was more about spending time with the coaches, feeling the vibe with them and the other recruits. It was a good visit."

As Walker continues to make his way back to Knoxville, his long-standing bond with Tennessee continues to grow, but he has always held veteran defensive line coach Rodney Garner in high regard, as Garner also recruited his father, Ricardo Walker, to Auburn years ago.

"It was always there, but it really has grown over time," Walker said of his relationship with the Tennessee staff. "He (Rodney Garner) is really like my uncle, for real. If he tells me he is going to keep me straight, then I know that he would take care of me if I were to go there. I love that man, really. Everything about him: even if he didn't have pedigree (of developing elite defensive linemen), I would still love him. Coach Ekeler is crazy, but Coach Ekeler is my dawg, too."

One thing Walker likes about Tennessee is the ability to showcase his versatility within their defensive scheme

"The thing about me is I want to show my versatility and show that I am an athlete," Walker said of this. "That is one reason I came out here with them to play in this tournament is to show what I can do. In that defense, I would be able to be versatile. I would be able to drop, rush and do a bunch of things in it. I like that."

Walker has no plans for making a decision until after his upcoming senior season, but he does have plans to see Tennessee again, at least once, on one of his official visits.

"They got an official visit for sure," he said. "I want to get back up there again, and it is really just being around them again and getting to know more about them."

Walker is being heavily recruited by many of the nation's top programs, including Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, among others.

Walker is currently playing with Tennessee quarterback commitment, Nico Iamaleava's team.