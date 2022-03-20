Prized Georgia LB CJ Allen Set to Visit Tennessee

Tennessee is set to host coveted Lamar County Comprehensive (Ga.) linebacker C.J. Allen on April 9th. The weekend of the 9th is the weekend of the Volunteers' "All Vol Weekend," featuring a closed spring game recruits that will be able to watch.

The standout from Georgia is soaring up recruiting boards across the country as he continues to hear from schools like Georgia, Florida, USC, and Auburn, among others.

Tennessee extended an offer to Allen in 2021, and the Vols have stayed in consistent contact since.

"Coach Heupel and how much he has done in the short period of time and the people there," Allen told Volunteer Country in a March in an interview about what stands out about the Vols. "Coach BJ, I am on the phone with him a lot, and I love it."

Allen likes the relationship he has built with Jean-Mary, and the two will look to continue to build on the relationship during the April visit.

"He is a great guy," Allen said of Jean-Mary at the time. "He is funny, and when we talk it is always laughs, but we talk about business to when we have to. It is all about getting to know my family and me then talking about some football. My family and I are all about football, so we like to talk about that too."

Allen will look to spend more time with the staff and get to know them even more during this visit, as he has already experienced the game-day atmosphere on Rocky Top.

"It was a very good trip to just see the place and see coach Heupel before the game and get to meet all the people around there. It was a great trip," Allen said of his previous visit to Tennessee.

The Vols see the athletic playmaker, who stars as a two-way player on the gridiron while also being a standout on the track circuit and basketball court.

Allen would like to make a decision sometime over the Summer, so this visit will be crucial for the Vols to continue to be a factor in his recruitment.