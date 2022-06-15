Prized JuCo LB Justin Jefferson Talks Visit to Tennessee

Tennessee hosted 2023 Pearl River C.C. standout linebacker Justin Jefferson for an important visit over the last couple of days. Jefferson recapped the visit with Volunteer Country.

"I really am just thankful for the whole process," Jefferson said of his visit to Knoxville. "Tennessee was really good to me. They showed me a lot of love. I really loved the campus, and it was really beautiful."

The focal point of the visit was learning more about Tennessee's coaching staff and working to connect with them on a more personal level.

"I was with the whole defensive staff and Coach Heupel," Jefferson said of how he spent his time in Knoxville. "I was with Coach BJ, Coach Banks, and everybody during the visit. They like my explosiveness, my instincts, my speed, my quickness, and my overall game really. Their message to me was that I could help them and fit into their scheme in a big-time way. They told me they need an immediate impact guy like me."

During the visit, the Vols were able to convey to Jefferson just how much of an early opportunity there could be in Knoxville, if he decided to come to Tennessee.

"They informed me that they had three people graduating and maybe four depending on the draft," Jefferson said of what he was able to learn about Tennessee's depth chart. "It is all young guys after them.

While playing time is important for Jefferson, he does not value it as the most important aspect of his recruitment.

"I am not looking for a situation where it is like, 'oh, you are going to come here and play right away,'" Jefferson said of what he will look at when making a decision. "I am a competitor. I want to go out and compete. I don't want to be number one. I want to compete like everyone else. Also the relationship with my coaches, the way they will be coaching me, so they can develop me to keep on going. I really want to keep on elevating every year. My momma and I have a saying that we 'want to increase every year', and I just want to keep on increasing. Right now, I am just looking for a coaching staff where the whole family, the whole environment, and be comfortable with getting to the next level. I am just thankful for it all."

Following a multi-day look at Tennessee, it is possible that Jefferson could take another look in the future. He is not willing to discount that, but it could prove tricky as he already has three official visits planned.

"There is definitely potential there," Jefferson said on a possible return to Tennessee for an official visit. "I am not ruling out anything or anybody at this stage."

For Jefferson, coming to Tennessee would mark a return to his home state, as he is originally from Memphis, but at this stage in his recruitment, he is not focused on that.

"Honestly, I am not going to say it helps them or hurts them because I don't really care how far I have to go," Jefferson said of this. "I just want to keep competing and playing football at the highest level."

With official visits to Florida (June 17th), Texas A&M (June 24th), and Oregon in late July set, these three schools could potentially be the last ones Jefferson sees before making a decision.

"I want to make my decision closer to the season," Jefferson said of a potential commitment timeframe. "I have a whole season left with my guys at Pearl River, and I am trying to win there. I have to memorize plays and tend to my people here because I have to win here and graduate. I have to keep on keeping on. I don't want to be at practice thinking about this. I want to make my decision and go compete every day with my guys so we can make each other better and win."

Before his visit to Tennessee, Jefferson was recently at Alabama and Ole Miss for visits and camps with each staff.

Stay tuned to Sports Illustrated All-American as Jefferson also discussed all of his contenders more in-depth.