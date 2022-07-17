Prized OT Ramil Remains High On Vols, Continuing to Work Towards Decision

Thompson (Ala.) offensive tackle Stanton Ramil is one of the nation's premier elite offensive tackles. Ramil, originally from New York, holds over 30 Divison 1 offers, and he is actively engaged in the recruiting process. As he continues to work towards a commitment decision, Ramil shared an update with Sports Illustrated All-American, including his thoughts on Tennessee.

"They killed it at UCF. They brought it back last year and improved every statistic possible at Tennessee," Ramil said of what appeals about Josh Heupel's program. "Same thing as Auburn, really. They are going to build Tennessee back to a powerhouse SEC team, and I truly believe that. I love the coaches there. I love Heupel, Coach Elarbee, as good of coaches as they are, they are just as good family people."

Elarbee has led the recruiting charge for Ramil, who has remained high on his relationship with Tennessee's offensive line coach dating back to the early spring.

"He is a player's coach, one hundred percent," Ramil said of Elarbee in a May interview with Volunteer Country. "He wants to see them get developed, and he is going to be there for you on the shit days and make sure you become the best person and player."

During June, the 6'7", 315lbs All-American took all five of his official visits, including stops at Pitt, Michigan State, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Penn State. Ramil has a public list of top schools that also features Clemson, Auburn, and Mississippi State, who, despite not getting official visits, are still in the running for the coveted offensive tackle as he processes his recruitment. In addition to his comments on Tennessee, below is what Ramil had to say of the other contenders during the recent interview with Sports Illustrated All-American.

Ramil started the month of June at Pitt, and he likes what he has seen from Pat Narduzzi's program to this point.

"Coach Narduzzi is awesome," Ramil said of what he likes about Pitt. "Coach Narduzzi and Coach Borbely, my relationships with them are such tight relationships. They are such genuine people to be around. During my official visit, I was able to find a love for the simple college vibe Pitt has."

Ramil followed the visit to Pitt with a trip to Chapel Hill to see Mack Brown's program.

"Those coaches there are awesome," he said of North Carolina. "Coach Bicknell, Coach Brown and Coach Longo. Having Connor (Harrell) down there to just really give me an inside look at the school really stood out to me. You get the best of both worlds with academics and football. I think they can be a powerhouse in the ACC. They have had great recruiting classes the past couple of years. It is just up to the players to put it all together now."

Ramil did not settle in for long as he quickly made his way to Happy Valley for a mid-week official visit with James Franklin's program.

"I have been extremely impressed with Penn State," Ramil said of the Nittany Lions. "The relationship I have built with Coach Traut in such a short period of time impressed me so much. Obviously, being up north and close to home is a bonus. What really surprised me (during the official visit) was the day-to-day workouts they do. How hard they are and how they prepare you for the season to get you in better shape than anyone else. It was a really informative weekday visit. I learned a lot of stuff about the day-to-day life at Penn State."

Ramil's fifth and final official visit provided another look at Michigan State and Mel Tucker's program.

"I had gone up to the Michigan State-Michigan game, and I just fell in love with the environment of the BIG 10 and that fan base," Ramil said of what stands out about Mel Tucker's program. "I have been building relationships with those coaches since October, and it is one of those places I really liked and really wanted to get back to. It was everything I expected it to be on my official."

While Ramil could only use official visits to five programs, he remains high on the teams left on the list, including Mississippi State, Auburn, and Clemson.

"What stands out to me about Mississippi State is Coach Miller. Just how good of a coach he is, how good of a person he is, and he is as a developer," Ramil said of the interest in Mike Leach's program.

Auburn is the nearby school, now that Ramil is at Thompson, and he likes the potential he sees with the Tigers.

"Under Coach Harsin, I really think they are building back towards being the powerhouse they used to be," Ramil said of what stands out about Auburn. "I think it would be awesome to be a part of that."

Ramil is also very familiar with Dabo Swinney's program, and he likes what the perennial powerhouse has to offer.

"Obviously, they didn't have as good of a year, but a bad year for them is 10-3. Shows they are a powerhouse," he said of Clemson. "ACC school. Beautiful area. Amazing football and an amazing young coach that is looking to prove himself with recruits. It is something that would be awesome to come into and win a national championship there."

Ramil does not have a set decision timeframe. It could go into August, or it could come as early as this month. It will just depend upon when he feels certain he has found his home.

I really just want to find where I am most comfortable," Ramil said of this. "A place where I won't have any regrets and where I know the coaches are going to be there for me and a place where I can just be happy."