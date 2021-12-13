Prized RB Justin Williams Details Final Official Visit, Approach Leading Up To Signing Day

Tennessee hosted East Paulding (Ga.) running back Justin Williams on an official visit this weekend. Williams has been one of the top targets for the Tennessee staff regardless of position since they offered him in October. He gives the latest on his trip and how he will handle the recruiting process over the next two days ahead of his decision.

"Just to see more of the campus," Williams said of what he was able to see this weekend. "More of the stuff outside of football. It is a little bit more than football to me. I care about academics as well and wanted to see more of the campus and the access to what student-athletes have as well. Other than that, I wanted to see a little bit more of the offense, actually, and see how I would fit into it. I didn't really get to stay that long when I came down for the games, and they don't really have time to watch film then, so getting to see the offense on-screen and running over it helped me see how I could fit into it if I was to go there."

So was Williams able to see the fit the Tennessee staff has been selling him on?

"I definitely did," Williams said of this. "I like how they get the ball to the running back in space. In order to go play at the next level, you have to be able to get the ball out in space, run routes, and I feel like they do all of that, which is huge."

Having the chance to spend multiple days with the Tennessee staff, players, and commits, the Vols message to the talented running back was direct.

"They said they are going to have a great offense and go win a national championship, and they are pretty much saying look at the turnaround," Williams said. "I can see it for myself with the turnaround from last year to this year was crazy. The culture in the building is absolutely amazing. All of the players are bought into Coach Heup, which I feel like is huge, and if you can do that in a short amount of time, who knows what the future could hold?"

With the major face-to-face visits with Auburn and Tennessee behind him, Williams now has to decide which SEC school he will play for.

"Just really focusing on which school is the best fit for me," Williams said. " It will basically be focusing on the relationships and just pretty much weighing the pros and cons of both schools. I am definitely trying to weigh out how they are going to benefit me on and off the field."

So, when does Williams hope to make a final decision?

"I definitely want to have it made by Tuesday night," he said. "Then, I will be ready to go live with it on Wednesday morning."

Ahead of making his announcement at 8:00 am ET in the East Paulding High School Auditorium, Williams does not plan to inform either staff of his decision.

"I am probably going to surprise them," Williams said of this. "Keep them on their toes. That is definitely what I intend to do, just to have a little bit of fun."

Williams was previously committed to West Virginia, and he will now decide between two SEC programs as the recruiting process comes to a close. Through all of that, he notes that it has been fun but also hard to make a final decision at the same time.

"It has been tough," Williams has said. "I am not going to sit here and tell you that it hasn't been tough. Being able to try and figure out where you want to be for the next three to four years can be tough for sure."