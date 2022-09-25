Prized WR Ryan Wingo Has 'Great Experience' On First Game Day Visit to Tennessee

Elite 2024 St. Louis University School (Mo.) wide receiver Ryan Wingo visited Tennessee over the summer and came away impressed with the Vols, but on Saturday, he returned to Knoxville for his first game day experience on Rocky Top. Following the visit, Wingo talked with Volunteer Country about his thoughts on the trip.

“The atmosphere was crazy," Wingo said of his thoughts on the trip. "Like I said, I got in here for a visit this summer and that was also a great experience then, but when I got up here as a game experience, the atmosphere was crazy, the fans were crazy, so it was fun to be up here.”

During the game, Wing obviously focused in on the receivers, and he was impressed with what he saw, despite Cedric Tillman not being able to go for the vols.

“Even though your best receiver goes down you got other guys that stepped up," Wingo said of what he saw from Tennessee's receivers and offense. "Basically just work around that number one guy and how they just throw the ball around. I liked the tempo and what they do with their receivers, too."

Wingo didn't just focus on the pass-catchers, as he also made sure to play close attention to Kelsey Pope and how he coached up his group.

“I see that—coming out of timeouts and stuff like that—he’s got his players in their own huddle and they’re already on the ball while everbody else is still getting ready." Wingo said of what he noticed about Pope's coaching style. "So, they know exactly what they are doing, and he’s developing them right. That is what stood out to me about him."

Wingo isn't ready to tip his hand on any school at this point, as he says, "only time will tell" on what this visit does for Tennessee. As far as what is next, Wingo is not looking too far ahead, but he knows where he is headed next.

“I’m visiting a few more schools, but I’m going to Arkansas next week," Wingo said on his plans. 'I think that’s the thing that I know the most, but yeah I'll be at Arkansas next.”

Wingo is arguably the nation's top receiver in the class, but he is not in a major hurry to cut his list down at this point, as he continues to focus on his own high school program."

“I think I’ll try around January or February to cut it down a little bit more, but right now I’m really focused on this season and try to get to the playoffs," Wingo said of a timeline.

With over 30 Division 1 offers, Wingo has his choice of which school he wants to attend, but he knows what he is looking for in a school.

“I look for a great atmosphere, great fans, great coaches to develop you, and that’s really it," he said of this. "Like everybody has good facilities and stuff like that, but those things stick out the most to me.”