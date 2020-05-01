Pruitt Weighs In on Possibility of Wearing Black Jerseys

Jeremy Pruitt is a self proclaimed traditionalist, but in today’s world, especially on the recruiting trail you have to adapt. Pruitt’s team is recruiting at a high level, and according to Brian Niedermeyer, he shared his thoughts on the black jersey debate which kicked up amongst the Vol faithful.

Niedermeyer and Tee Martin have both displayed their support for the return of some form of an alternative uniform.

To which Martin would respond,

The debate is one that has waged on for years, and Butch Jones tried a Smokey Gray uniform combination that was received with mix reviews. Now, Pruitt has shared his thoughts, and it appears the Vols could see an alternate uniform combination in the near future.

Only time will tell what the Vols will do in this regard, but as Pruitt continues to bring revived energy to the program, it appears that an alternate combo is on the horizon.