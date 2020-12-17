QB Signee Salter Up For Texas QB of the Year

Kaidon Salter signed his National letter of intent to play at the university of Tennessee yesterday. He told VR2 on SI on what he is most looking forward to about being a Vol, “I’m mostly looking forward to just getting down there and getting to know all the players and build that strong bond with them and mainly getting my time in the classroom with the rest of the QBS and coach Weinke and learn some things that I don’t know from them. Also being able to get there early to learn the playbook so I can get in that rotation as early as possible.”

Salter is a mid-year enrollee, which means he will be on campus next month, but before he gets to Knoxville, he has unfinished business on the field at Cedar Hill (Texas).

Salter is currently leading his high school team on a playoff-run and has elevated his game even more this fall.

Salter’s play has his up for QB of the year in the entire state of Texas. It’s a popular vote, and you can vote by clicking the link in the tweet below.

Salter has thrown for 1,466 yards and 17 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He has also ran for another 517 yards and 8 touchdowns. His play has helped Cedar Hill to an 8-1 record and national ranking.

Earlier in the year he exploded for a six-touchdown performance against Nationally ranked DeSoto. On the night, Salter went 16-21 for 210 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also added 23 carries for 179 yards and four touchdowns, according to Dallas Morning News. Salter was named the offensive player of the week by the outlet.