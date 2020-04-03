Nation's No.1 Prospect Quinn Ewers Talks Tennessee offer, Recruitment, and more

Tennessee extended an offer to the best of the best in the 2022 class yesterday. Quinn Ewers, the nation's top prospect, announced via his Twitter that Tennessee offered. Ewers took time with VR2 on SI to discuss the offer and how he is handling this recruiting dead period.

Ewers said on the Tennessee offer, "I was on the phone with coach Weinke, and he was just going through how we need to build a relationship, and how he believes I would be a fit at Tennessee, and how he’s watched my tapes and likes what I do on the football field."

Ewers is the nation's top prospect in 2022, and he projects as a player who could have a long-term, special career. There is an appeal when looking at former Heisman winner Chris Weinke as a coach. Ewers said," obviously, coach Weinke was a successful quarterback, and he knows what it’s like to be a college quarterback, so that’d be pretty cool."

Other top programs are making a run at Ewers for his services. He said, "Oklahoma, Alabama, Texas, Auburn, and Ohio State along with some others."

The programs are all playing on equal footing right now, and they are making similar pitches. He said. "they just say how they feel I could fit in their program."

Ewers, like all other recruits in America, is having to alter plans during this COVID-19 outbreak. He said currently, "me and some of the receivers go out to a field and throw every other day, so we are staying on top of that aspect of it, and I have weights that are available, so that’s very nice."

While it has slowed his recruitment down, Ewers is continuing to take things in stride and will continue working towards a decision. Whenever that time might come, one of the many schools that have offered him is getting a tremendously talented quarterback.

In his own words, when asked, Ewers said, "whatever school I decide on, I’m just gonna try to be the best Quinn Ewers I can be, and the best football player and person I can be."

Ewers was rated as the number one prospect in America yesterday by ESPN. He is rated as the number two prospect in the country and number one QB for 2022 by 247 Sports. He is coming off a sophomore season where he was named Max Preps Sophomore of the Year