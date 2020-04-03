Volunteer Country
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

Nation's No.1 Prospect Quinn Ewers Talks Tennessee offer, Recruitment, and more

Matthew Ray

Tennessee extended an offer to the best of the best in the 2022 class yesterday. Quinn Ewers, the nation's top prospect, announced via his Twitter that Tennessee offered. Ewers took time with VR2 on SI to discuss the offer and how he is handling this recruiting dead period.

Ewers said on the Tennessee offer, "I was on the phone with coach Weinke, and he was just going through how we need to build a relationship, and how he believes I would be a fit at Tennessee, and how he’s watched my tapes and likes what I do on the football field."

Ewers is the nation's top prospect in 2022, and he projects as a player who could have a long-term, special career. There is an appeal when looking at former Heisman winner Chris Weinke as a coach. Ewers said," obviously, coach Weinke was a successful quarterback, and he knows what it’s like to be a college quarterback, so that’d be pretty cool."

Other top programs are making a run at Ewers for his services. He said, "Oklahoma, Alabama, Texas, Auburn, and Ohio State along with some others."

The programs are all playing on equal footing right now, and they are making similar pitches. He said. "they just say how they feel I could fit in their program."

Ewers, like all other recruits in America, is having to alter plans during this COVID-19 outbreak. He said currently, "me and some of the receivers go out to a field and throw every other day, so we are staying on top of that aspect of it, and I have weights that are available, so that’s very nice."

While it has slowed his recruitment down, Ewers is continuing to take things in stride and will continue working towards a decision. Whenever that time might come, one of the many schools that have offered him is getting a tremendously talented quarterback.

In his own words, when asked, Ewers said, "whatever school I decide on, I’m just gonna try to be the best Quinn Ewers I can be, and the best football player and person I can be."

Ewers was rated as the number one prospect in America yesterday by ESPN. He is rated as the number two prospect in the country and number one QB for 2022 by 247 Sports. He is coming off a sophomore season where he was named Max Preps Sophomore of the Year

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nation's No.1 Prospect Quinn Ewers Talks Tennessee offer, Recruitment, and more

The Nation's top prospect Quinn Ewers talks Tennessee and recruitment

Matthew Ray

Coach's Corner: Can Will Friend's unit be the strength of the Tennessee football team in the 2020 season?

A look at Will Friend's 2020 offensive line unit

Brandon Martin

Coveted Defensive Tackle Includes Tennessee in Top 5 Schools, details interest

2021 Defensive Tackle Terion Sugick breaks down his interest in Tennessee

Matthew Ray

Tennessee Offer 'a Blessing' for Fast-Rising DB

2023 DB Shawn Battle reacts to Tennessee offer

Dale Dowden

Peach State Edge Rusher High on Vols, Breaks Down Recruitment

2021 Defensive End Khristian Zachary breaks down his recruitment

Matthew Ray

Recruiting Hot Board: Where Tennessee Stands with Their Top Targets

A look at where Tennessee stands with their top 2021 recruiting targets

Matthew Ray

Tennessee Makes the Cut for the Nation's Number Two Prospect in 2021

Amarius Mims cuts his list of schools down to 10 and includes Tennessee

Matthew Ray

Coach's Corner: Can Weinke Navigate Tennessee's Crowded QB Room Successfully in 2020?

A look at Chris Weinke's 2020 Quarterback Room and the challenges that face him.

Matthew Ray

Reaction: How does the Extended NCAA Recruiting Dead Period Affect Tennessee?

A quick look into the NCAA’s new recruiting dead period and how it affects Tennessee

Matthew Ray

Get to Know Tennessee's 2020 Signees: Two-Sport Star Reginald Perry

A look at 2020 Tennessee signee Reginald Perry off-the field and court.

Matthew Ray